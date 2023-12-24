Unrest in Sudan: Civilians Take Up Arms as RSF Gains Momentum

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Sudan, a surprising development has taken place. Sudanese civilians are picking up weapons and joining the fight against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF, backed by the United Arab Emirates, has gained significant power and influence, surpassing even the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). With the recent capture of Wad Madani, the second-largest city in Sudan, recruitment has increased in River Nile State.

Traditionally, River Nile State has been a region of privilege, producing influential political and military figures. Now, these same figures are calling on young men from the region to join the fight against the RSF. Motivated by the fear of RSF attacks, looting, and sexual violence against women, new recruits are taking up arms to protect themselves and their communities.

The RSF, primarily composed of tribal nomadic fighters from Darfur, is seen by many as invaders and occupiers. Exploiting ethnic tensions, army supporters are using this perception to recruit young men. Yaser, a young recruit from Shendi, expressed his motivations, stating, “I picked up a gun to defend myself, my ethnic group, and my homeland.”

Unfortunately, the situation is becoming increasingly dire for civilians in Sudan. Recent RSF advances, including the capture of Wad Madani, have left the population devastated. Internally displaced people, who sought refuge in the city, are now on the move once again. The panic has led to a surge in civilians arming themselves, as evidenced by photos and videos circulating on social media.

However, this increase in civilian recruits has raised concerns about their lack of military training and experience. Suleiman Baldo, founder of the Sudan Transparency and Policy Tracker think tank, deems their recruitment as irresponsible and views these young recruits as mere cannon fodder. Many of them have become the first casualties in battle, lacking the necessary skills to navigate a combat situation.

Additionally, there has been a disturbing trend of ethnic targeting directed at young men in River Nile State. Many individuals hailing from Arab and non-Arab tribes, who initially sought work and stability in the region, are now being accused of spying on behalf of the RSF. This has resulted in arrests, torture, and even killings. Local monitoring groups have linked these attacks to incitement of ethnic violence.

Despite the growing calls to bear arms, some activists are advocating for an end to the war and urging young men not to join the fight. However, their efforts seem to be in vain, as demands for mobilization and arming continue to rise. The atrocities committed by the RSF in Wad Madani have only fueled these calls, leading to a mass exodus of over 300,000 people from the city.

As Sudan grapples with internal conflict, it is crucial to find a resolution that addresses the concerns of civilians and paves the way for peace. The situation highlights the urgent need for international support and mediation to prevent further violence and protect the lives of innocent people caught in the crossfire.

FAQs:

1. Who are the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)?

The RSF is a paramilitary group in Sudan primarily composed of tribal nomadic fighters from the neglected province of Darfur. They have gained significant power and influence, surpassing the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

2. What is the motivation behind civilians picking up weapons?

Civilians are motivated by the fear of RSF attacks, looting, and sexual violence against women. They are arming themselves to protect their communities and defend against perceived invaders.

3. How are young recruits without military training faring in battle?

Due to their lack of combat experience or military background, young recruits often become the first casualties in battle. Their lack of skills and training put them at a significant disadvantage.

4. Why are young men being targeted based on their ethnicity?

In River Nile State, young men from different ethnic backgrounds are being accused of spying for the RSF. This has led to arrests, torture, and even killings, fueled by ethnic tensions in the region.

5. What are the efforts being made to end the war?

Despite growing calls to bear arms, some activists are advocating for an end to the war and urging young men not to join the fight. However, demands for mobilization and arming continue to overshadow these efforts.

Source: Al Jazeera