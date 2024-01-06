Sudan’s Army Chief Rejects Peace Efforts, Cites War Crimes

Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has made it clear that there will be no reconciliation with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and that the nine-month war between the military and the RSF will continue. This announcement comes in response to the recent ceasefire proposal put forward by civilian groups, which was contingent upon the military’s agreement.

Al-Burhan expressed his refusal to reconcile with the RSF, citing their involvement in committing war crimes and crimes against humanity across Sudan, particularly in West Darfur. The army chief emphasized that the actions of the RSF have been witnessed by the entire world, making any agreement with them impossible.

The United States has accused both the army and the RSF of war crimes and has also held the RSF accountable for crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing. The devastating war, which started on April 15, has resulted in widespread destruction and the displacement of over 7.5 million people in Sudan.

Despite efforts by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development to mediate between al-Burhan and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, it appears that there is no resolution in sight. Al-Burhan went as far as calling Dagalo a “clown,” “traitor,” and “coward,” rejecting the ceasefire deal agreed upon in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

Al-Burhan also criticized African leaders who have welcomed Dagalo as a statesman during his recent visits to South Africa, Ethiopia, and Kenya. He accused Dagalo of humiliating and killing the Sudanese people, while some individuals continue to support and applaud him.

The RSF has been facing growing resistance in northern Sudan, particularly after their raids and destruction of farming villages in Gezira state. In response, al-Burhan has expressed his willingness to arm Sudanese individuals who desire to fight against the RSF and encouraged them to join the military.

Al-Burhan warned that Sudan faces the risk of falling under “bondage and colonialism,” referring to the alleged support the RSF receives from the United Arab Emirates. Dagalo has shared photos of himself disembarking from a jet owned by a UAE airline, which has raised concerns about external influence in the ongoing conflict.

In conclusion, Sudan’s army chief remains steadfast in his rejection of peace efforts with the paramilitary RSF, citing their involvement in war crimes. The situation in Sudan continues to be highly volatile, with no clear resolution in sight.

FAQ

What is the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)?

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is a paramilitary force in Sudan that has been accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and ethnic cleansing.

What is the current state of the war in Sudan?

The war between the military and the RSF in Sudan has been ongoing for nine months, resulting in widespread devastation and the displacement of millions of people.

What is the United States’ stance on the conflict in Sudan?

The United States has accused both the army and the RSF of war crimes and holds the RSF accountable for crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing.

What external influence is involved in the conflict?

There are concerns about the United Arab Emirates’ alleged support for the RSF, raising questions about potential external influence in the ongoing conflict.