In a striking declaration, Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has firmly rejected the latest peace efforts and vowed to continue the nine-month war between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This decision comes after RSF head Mohamed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo agreed to a ceasefire proposed by civilian groups, subject to the military’s acceptance. However, al-Burhan categorically dismissed any possibility of reconciliation, citing the RSF’s alleged involvement in committing war crimes and crimes against humanity across Sudan.

Al-Burhan’s refusal to engage in peace talks stems from the widely condemned actions of RSF fighters, particularly the reported ethnic cleansing in and around the West Darfur city of El Geneina. The United States has accused both the army and the RSF of war crimes, with the RSF also facing allegations of crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing. This international condemnation has contributed to the deepening divide between the military and the paramilitary force.

The nine-month war that started in April 15 has had a devastating impact on Sudan, resulting in the displacement of over 7.5 million individuals. Despite calls for a ceasefire and diplomatic negotiations, the conflict remains unresolved, perpetuating the suffering and instability in Sudan.

Amid this ongoing conflict, efforts have been made to bring al-Burhan and Dagalo together for an in-person meeting. This diplomatic initiative, spearheaded by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, aimed to facilitate dialogue between the warring factions. However, al-Burhan has unequivocally rejected the proposal, launching scathing personal attacks on Dagalo. Referring to his rival as a “clown,” “traitor,” and “coward,” al-Burhan displayed little willingness to engage in peaceful negotiations.

The Sudanese army chief also criticized the leaders of African countries, including South Africa, Ethiopia, and Kenya, for their warm reception of Dagalo during his recent visits. Al-Burhan accused Dagalo of humiliating and killing the Sudanese people while simultaneously garnering support from some political figures. This situation has further fueled popular resistance against the RSF in northern Sudan.

Al-Burhan pledged his support to the Sudanese people who choose to fight against the RSF and encouraged them to join the military. He emphasized the urgent need to prevent Sudan from falling under the influence of external forces and referred specifically to the United Arab Emirates, which the army accuses of supporting the RSF. Dagalo’s regional tour, marked by his use of a private Emirati jet, has added fuel to this accusation.

As the war persists and tensions escalate, the future of Sudan remains uncertain. The rejection of peace efforts by the army chief and his refusal to reconcile with the RSF highlight the deep divisions within the country. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, with hopes for a peaceful resolution and an end to the suffering of the Sudanese people.

