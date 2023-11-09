Sudan in Urgent Need of Medical Aid Following Deadly Drone Attack

A devastating drone attack in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, has left the city in urgent need of medical assistance for the numerous injured victims. With no signs of a ceasefire in sight, the situation remains dire for the affected individuals.

According to reports from activists and medical workers, the drone attack on an open market in Khartoum’s Mayo neighborhood claimed the lives of at least 40 people while leaving around 70 others injured. The casualties were treated at the Bashair University Hospital, where it was revealed that many of them would require amputations.

Footage shared on social media by resistance committees showcased bodies covered in white sheets in the hospital’s open yard, highlighting the magnitude of the tragedy.

Though it remains unclear whether all the victims were civilians, the need for medical assistance is indisputable. The Sudanese army is said to have carried out the drone attack, exacerbating the already devastating conflict in the country.

The war in Sudan has transformed the greater Khartoum area into a battleground, with both the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) engaging in indiscriminate shelling and air attacks. Despite nearly five months of conflict, there have been no talks between the RSF and the Sudanese army.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Sudanese Army, expressed openness towards initiatives such as the Jeddah Forum, but made it clear that they would not tolerate any unacceptable interference. Unfortunately, these initiatives have not translated into tangible progress on the ground, leaving the people of Sudan without respite.

The violence in Sudan began in mid-April, pitting the military, led by al-Burhan, against the RSF commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The clashes have since spread across the country, with RSF troops converting civilian homes into operational bases and the military responding by bombing residential areas.

In addition to the conflict, ethnic violence has also emerged in the western Darfur region. The RSF and allied Arab militias have targeted ethnic African groups, leading to a dire situation. The United Nations estimates that the conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 4,000 individuals, but doctors and activists believe that the actual toll is even higher.

As a result of the ongoing violence, the number of internally displaced people has almost doubled since mid-April, reaching a staggering 7.1 million. Additionally, there are 1.1 million Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries, further underscoring the urgent need for international aid and support.

The drone attack in Khartoum serves as a grim reminder of the devastating toll that the ongoing conflict has taken on the people of Sudan. Immediate medical assistance is crucial in order to alleviate the suffering of those injured and to address the growing humanitarian crisis in the country.