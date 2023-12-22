Exploring the Crisis in Wad Madani: A City Divided

The recent events in Wad Madani, the second most populous city in Sudan, have sent shockwaves throughout the country. On the morning of December 15th, a military convoy belonging to the Armed Support Forces (RSF) attacked the city, causing widespread displacement and chaos. The RSF, a paramilitary group engaged in conflict with the Sudanese army, announced three days later that they had taken control of Wad Madani.

Why is Wad Madani of such significance to the warring parties in Sudan? Located 175 km northeast of the capital, Khartoum, Wad Madani serves as the regional capital of Al-Jazira state. With a population of 700,000 people, the city has become a battleground between the Sudanese armed forces and the RSF, resulting in the displacement of over 300,000 individuals.

“The capture of Wad Madani is a crucial victory for the RSF,” explains Abdullah Mohamed Ahmed, a Sudanese retired general and military expert. The city is home to the Sudanese army’s First Infantry Division, giving the RSF an opportunity to extend their control to the three main states bordering Al-Jazira – the White Nile, Senar, and Gadaref. Moreover, the military facilities and ammunition seized by the RSF in Wad Madani will provide them with new resources for recruitment, training, and launching further offensives.

The consequences of the conflict in Wad Madani have been dire. Over 300,000 people have fled the city and its surroundings, seeking refuge in neighboring areas. Khadeja, a mother of five who had previously fled fighting in Khartoum, shares her harrowing experience. After the fighting erupted in Wad Madani, she had no choice but to flee again with her children, facing dire conditions as they sought safety in other cities. The displacement has resulted in a wave of suffering, leaving many without food, water, or proper shelter.

Amidst the chaos, there are also those who have chosen to stay in Wad Madani despite the dangers. Abd-Elhamid, a college professor, expresses his determination to remain in his hometown despite the presence of RSF forces. He reports the troops establishing checkpoints across the city, looting abandoned properties, and arresting suspected supporters of Sudan’s former President, Omar al Bashir. The situation in Wad Madani has left the city resembling a ghost town, with closed shops, non-functional hospitals, and a lack of security.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF has been ongoing since April, with neither side achieving a definitive victory. The RSF controls the majority of Khartoum, four out of five states in Darfur, and now Wad Madani. On the other hand, the Sudanese army maintains its dominance in the north, east, and a portion of Khartoum. Despite various attempts by Saudi Arabia, the African Union, and the US to negotiate peace, a lasting ceasefire has yet to be established.

As the crisis in Wad Madani continues to unfold, it is essential to recognize the immense suffering and displacement experienced by the people caught in the crossfire. The urgency for a peaceful resolution grows with each passing day, as the people of Sudan yearn for stability, security, and a chance to rebuild their lives.

