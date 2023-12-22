New Insights into the Sudan Conflict: Exposing Negligence and Uncertainty

The recent capture of the strategically important city of Wad Madani by a rival paramilitary group has highlighted the continuing struggles in Sudan’s civil war. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the country’s army chief, has publicly criticized “negligent” commanders for the fall of Wad Madani. This incident, in which the army failed to put up a fight, has resulted in over 300,000 people fleeing Gezira, which was previously considered a safe haven.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who have been engaged in battle with the army since April, have now reportedly taken control of the entire Gezira state. The extent of their control over Sudan’s capital city, Khartoum, and the western Darfur region remains unclear. Aid workers have been forced to withdraw from neighboring areas in anticipation of the conflict spreading further. The potential for further escalation of the war has left thousands of civilians in a state of panic.

The displacement of people from unsafe areas like Khartoum to Gezira and Wad Madani has been a significant consequence of the conflict. Many of these displaced individuals are still recovering from the trauma they experienced in Khartoum, and now find themselves once again on the move, unsure of where to settle or who will provide them with assistance.

Wad Madani, in addition to sheltering displaced people, also served as a hub for aid operations when the conflict began. However, since its capture by the RSF, many of these aid groups have relocated to other regions. The situation has been described by medical charity EMERGENCY NGO as a “disaster.” The withdrawal of aid organizations has left a void in essential services and has made it difficult for medical teams to keep track of their patients.

Residents who have stayed behind in Wad Madani describe it as a “ghost town.” The closure of shops and hospitals, the absence of security forces except for the RSF fighters, and a lack of communication infrastructure have contributed to a sense of desolation. With the situation in Wad Madani deteriorating rapidly, many civilians and aid workers have sought refuge in Gedaref, Sennar, and White Nile states. There is growing concern that the RSF may now set its sights on capturing Gedaref.

The impact of the war on Sudanese society has been devastating. Approximately seven million people have been displaced from their homes, making it the world’s largest displacement crisis, according to the United Nations. The conflict has also left Khartoum in ruins, sparked a humanitarian crisis, and triggered ethnically driven violence in Darfur.

The root cause of the conflict can be traced back to a disagreement between the RSF and the army over an internationally backed political transition plan. This disagreement ultimately led to the eruption of war this year. Prior to the conflict, the RSF and the army had shared power with civilians after the overthrow of former strongman Omar al-Bashir. However, their alliance dissolved, resulting in a brutal power struggle that continues to ravage the country.

As the conflict in Sudan persists, the future remains uncertain. The negligence of commanders, the displacement of millions of people, and the ongoing power struggle between the RSF and the army have left the country in a state of turmoil. It is crucial for the international community to support Sudan in finding a peaceful resolution to this protracted crisis, allowing its people to rebuild their lives and their nation.

