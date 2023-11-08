Ukrainian Special Forces Suspected of Launching Drone Strikes in Sudan

Ukrainian special services are believed to be responsible for a series of drone strikes and a ground operation targeting a paramilitary group supported by Wagner, the Russian mercenary group, near Sudan’s capital, according to a recent CNN investigation. The strikes, which occurred near Omdurman, a city across the Nile River from Khartoum, showcase the potential widening impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

While Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the attacks, evidence obtained by CNN suggests Ukrainian involvement. The drones used in the strikes matched models extensively used by the Ukrainian military, and Ukrainian text was visible on the drone controller. The tactics employed, including swooping directly into the target, were also highly unusual for the region.

If Ukraine’s involvement is confirmed, this covert operation represents a significant expansion of the conflict beyond the occupied east and south of Ukraine. It demonstrates Ukraine’s determination to counter Russian influence and the lengths it is willing to go to protect its interests.

The attacks occurred just days after a large arms convoy facilitated by Wagner arrived in Sudan, signaling an extension of Russia’s sphere of influence in Africa. The arrival of over 100 vehicles, including trucks carrying weapons, at the RSF garrison in al-Zurug on September 6, was corroborated by satellite images. This development highlights the increasing geopolitical implications of the conflict and the potential for proxy battles across different regions.

While the Ukrainian military source would not explicitly confirm Kyiv’s involvement, they strongly indicated that Ukrainian special services were likely responsible. This suggests that Ukraine is actively retaliating against Russian-backed forces, even outside its immediate borders.

As tensions continue to escalate between Russia and Ukraine, it remains to be seen how this conflict will unfold and what further consequences it may have. The involvement of multiple international actors, the covert nature of operations, and the potential for proxy conflicts all contribute to a complex and evolving situation that requires careful monitoring.