A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Sudan as more than one million people have fled the country to seek refuge in neighboring states. The United Nations warns that those left behind are running out of food and essential healthcare, resulting in a rising death toll. The ongoing war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has not only devastated the capital city of Khartoum but has also fueled ethnically driven attacks in the Darfur region.

Amidst the chaos, farmers are struggling to plant crops that would sustain them and their communities. Essential medical supplies are scarce, amplifying the urgency of the situation. U.N. agencies have issued a joint statement expressing their concern, stating that the situation is spiraling out of control.

Deputy Sovereign Council head Malik Agar hinted at a potential softening of the army’s stance, recognizing the hardship endured by citizens. Agar believes that ultimately, the war must find resolution through negotiations.

The displacement crisis is staggering, with over one million people seeking safety in neighboring countries and an estimated 3,433,025 people displaced within Sudan itself. Those who remain in Khartoum, as well as the Darfur and Kordofan regions, face rampant looting and endure long power outages, communication disruptions, and water shortages.

Tragically, the remains of many of those who have lost their lives during the conflict have not been collected, identified, or properly buried. The U.N. estimates that more than 4,000 individuals have been killed, while reports of sexual assaults have increased by 50%, highlighting the grim reality faced by those caught in the crossfire.

The situation is further compounded by a nationwide electricity blackout and disrupted mobile networks, leaving large swathes of the country in darkness and isolation. The Sudanese national electricity authority has acknowledged the severity of the blackout and its impact on essential services.

Efforts led by Saudi Arabia and the United States to negotiate a ceasefire have thus far stalled, leaving humanitarian agencies struggling to provide much-needed aid due to insecurity, looting, and bureaucratic obstacles.

As Sudan continues to grapple with a protracted civil war, the need for immediate intervention and a concerted international effort to address the humanitarian crisis have become more urgent than ever. The lives and well-being of millions hang in the balance, and it is essential that swift action be taken to alleviate their suffering and find lasting solutions to the conflict.