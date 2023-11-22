Arab-led Forces Continue Violent Ethnic Purge in Sudan: A Disturbing Second Wave

Arab-led forces in Sudan have perpetrated a shocking second wave of violence against the ethnic-African Masalit tribe, focusing on the city of El Geneina in West Darfur. The latest attacks have resulted in large-scale killings and brutal acts of aggression, prompting concerns about the potential partition of the country.

Instead of seeking peaceful resolutions or addressing grievances, the Arab-led Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allied militias have resorted to a campaign of terror. Survivors recount harrowing tales of Masalit community members being targeted for killing by the RSF fighters. In Ardamata, an outlying district in El Geneina, RSF forces overpowered a Sudanese army base and proceeded to attack civilians living in a camp for internally displaced people and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Eyewitnesses describe witnessing unimaginable atrocities. Masalit men were rounded up and executed, and some were brutally hacked to death with axes and machetes. Shockingly, hundreds of captives were taken to a soccer field where they were brutally executed by their Arab captors. The streets of Ardamata became grim reminders of the carnage, as bloated corpses were left unattended for days. In addition to the loss of lives and widespread destruction, homes were looted and burned, leaving many Masalit families stripped of their belongings.

This devastating ethnic purge has led to a renewed refugee crisis, with many Masalit tribe members fleeing to neighboring Chad in search of safety. The European Union has estimated that over 1,000 Masalit people have been killed in the latest wave of violence, further deepening the humanitarian crisis in the region.

FAQ:

Q: What is the ethnic-African Masalit tribe?

A: The Masalit tribe is an ethnic-African group residing in Sudan. They have faced targeted violence and discrimination, particularly from Arab-led forces.

Q: Who are the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)?

A: The RSF is a paramilitary force in Sudan that has been implicated in various conflicts and human rights abuses, including the targeted attacks against the Masalit tribe.

Q: Is there any hope for resolving the situation peacefully?

A: At present, there are concerns about the potential partition of Sudan as the violence escalates. Political leaders and international entities must prioritize efforts to promote peace, protect vulnerable communities, and hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions.

Q: What impact does this ethnic purge have on the region?

A: The ethnic purge not only results in loss of life and displacement but also exacerbates existing humanitarian crises. It highlights the urgent need for international intervention and support to prevent further escalation of violence and provide assistance to affected communities.

Sources: Reuters