New Developments in Sudan Conflict: Struggles for Survival Persist Amidst Ongoing Violence

In the midst of Sudan’s civil war, the conditions for many in the capital city of Khartoum have worsened significantly. However, the situation is equally dire for those who managed to escape the city early on. Abdul-Aziz Hussein, a 45-year-old teacher, has been trapped in Khartoum with his wife and three children since April. They are desperate to leave but have been unable to do so due to intense fighting in their neighborhood.

With limited access to food and water, the family is struggling to survive. The area they live in has become a ghost town, and basic amenities like electricity are now rare luxuries. Additionally, marauding soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been looting shops and homes, creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. Mr. Hussein describes their current situation as “living in a piece of hell.”

The conflict in Sudan has also had a severe impact on the distribution of aid, with the United Nations reporting serious challenges. More than five million people have been displaced by the conflict, and 24.7 million individuals are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. The lack of clean water is increasing the risk of diseases such as cholera.

Efforts to negotiate a ceasefire and establish peace initiatives have made little progress thus far. Humanitarian truces were only temporary and did not offer long-term relief. If the fighting continues, a humanitarian crisis could be catastrophic. Organizations like UNICEF stress the urgency of stopping the war, especially for the well-being and future of Sudan’s children.

Even those who managed to escape Khartoum for the relative safety of Port Sudan continue to face significant challenges. The journey of 1,000km brought them to a situation where they are often struggling to survive. Displaced families from various nationalities, including Syrians, Pakistanis, and Indians, are living in overcrowded shelters formerly used as university dormitories.

Aid workers have become targets in this conflict, with numerous security incidents and deaths reported. Sudan has now become the most dangerous place in the world for humanitarian workers. Despite these risks, there is a shortage of funding to support the UN’s humanitarian response plan, with only a quarter of the required funds raised.

In light of these developments, it is crucial for international donors to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan and for all parties involved to cease violence and conflict. The lives of millions of Sudanese people are at stake, and swift action is needed to alleviate their suffering and restore stability.

