Sudan’s Al Jazira State: A Safe Haven No More

The calm and refuge once offered by al Jazira state in Sudan has been shattered as hundreds of thousands of people flee the ongoing conflict. Wad Madani, a city in the state, has become a battleground as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) encroach upon its borders.

In recent months, both Wad Madani and the state of al Jazira have provided sanctuary for those seeking safety from the civil war in the capital, Khartoum. However, the tides have turned, and the people of Wad Madani are now scattering in fear. With no safe place to go, they are forced to leave behind their possessions and start anew.

The situation is dire, with reports of the RSF attacking hospitals and taking control of military bases. There is growing international concern about the spread of the war, as the United States calls on the RSF to cease its advance on Wad Madani. The group’s actions, inconsistent with their stated mission of protecting civilians, have raised alarm bells.

The impact on the most vulnerable, such as children and women, is particularly devastating. UNICEF’s Sudan director, Mandeep O’Brien, has heard harrowing stories from those who have already endured traumatic journeys from Darfur and Khartoum into Wad Madani. Now, these same individuals are being forced to flee once again, leaving them emotionally and psychologically scarred.

The conflict in Sudan has displaced over seven million people, decimated the once thriving city of Khartoum, and caused a humanitarian crisis. The ethnically driven killings in Darfur only add to the already dire situation. The war, which escalated in April, reveals the fragility of the political transition following the overthrow of former ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

As the violence intensifies and the number of displaced people continues to rise, the international community must come together to find a solution. It is imperative that safety and protection are prioritized for those affected by the conflict in Sudan.

