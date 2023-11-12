The Tragic Market Attack in Sudan: A Devastating Day for Khartoum

At least 35 innocent lives were lost and more than 60 people were injured when a crowded market in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum came under attack with “explosive weapons”. The Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), a medical charity, described the scene as “carnage”, with volunteers and medical personnel at the Bashair hospital overwhelmed by the scale of horror that struck the city.

“We’re trying to save the lives of people whose body parts have been ripped off by the explosion. It was a carnage,” MSF stated, highlighting the devastating impact of these attacks on the lives of ordinary citizens. The market, known as Qouro, located in southern Khartoum, was reportedly targeted by a military aircraft, intensifying the ongoing conflict between rival military factions that began in April.

This attack serves as a grim reminder that Khartoum has been embroiled in war for nearly six months. As the fighting continues, the lives of innocent people are being caught in the crossfire, resulting in unimaginable suffering and loss of life. Air strikes and shelling persist, further deepening the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Loretta Charles, a brave MSF medic working at Bashair Teaching Hospital, recounted the traumatic injuries she witnessed among the survivors. “We had traumatic amputations and penetrating trauma to the head, the chest, and the abdomen,” she shared, highlighting the severity of the wounds inflicted upon those affected by the attack. Some estimates suggest that the death toll could be even higher, with close to 50 lives lost.

Since April, Sudan has been plunged into a civil war following a fallout between army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. As a result, around five million people have been displaced from their homes, and thousands have lost their lives. Khartoum and the western region of Darfur have borne the brunt of this conflict, facing immense devastation.

The RSF exerts control over much of Khartoum, including the neighboring cities of Omdurman and Bahri. The military has continuously carried out air strikes in an attempt to regain control over these territories. Sadly, such attacks have resulted in the loss of innocent lives, including two children in a recent air strike.

Efforts to mediate an end to the conflict have been underway, but have so far yielded no success. Countries like the US and Saudi Arabia, among others, have been involved in trying to broker peace in Sudan. However, despite several announced ceasefires aimed at allowing civilians to escape the violence, these agreements have been repeatedly violated.

