Sudan’s Arms Market: A Consequence of Conflict

The black market for AK-47 assault rifles in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, has seen a significant drop in prices over the past few months, with the cost now at around $830 (£650). This decline is attributed to the saturation of the market with Russian-invented Kalashnikovs, commonly known as “the Clash,” following the eruption of a civil war in April. Battles between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have become a daily occurrence on the streets of Khartoum and its neighboring cities of Bahri and Omdurman. The surplus of arms available is largely due to the capture and killing of government forces during the Battle of Bahri in mid-July.

Previously, arms dealers relied on smuggling “the Clash” from Libya through the Sahara Desert. However, with the current abundance of weapons from the battlefields in Greater Khartoum, dealers have found a new group of buyers – local residents concerned about the escalating violence and lawlessness in their surroundings. These residents, fearing potential attacks, have resorted to purchasing AK-47 rifles for self-defense.

The availability of weapons has also led to an increase in crime as the collapse of the government and the disarray of institutions have made it difficult to maintain law and order. Criminals are roaming the streets since the mass prison break early in the conflict. Furthermore, the closure of businesses due to the war has contributed to rising unemployment and increased the cost of living. In response to these circumstances, many residents have turned to purchasing pistols, which are easier to use and carry.

The arms market in Sudan has become a reflection of the country’s ongoing civil war. The conflict, sparked by a power struggle between the army chief and the RSF commander, continues to displace and disrupt the lives of millions of people. The deteriorating security situation has driven individuals to take matters into their own hands, seeking protection through the possession of firearms.

