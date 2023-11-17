Sudan Urges Immediate Termination of UN Political Mission

Sudan made a formal request to the United Nations to immediately terminate the UN political mission in the country, according to the acting Foreign Minister Ali Sadeq. The Government of Sudan expressed its commitment to engage constructively with the UN Security Council and the Secretariat while seeking the termination of the mission.

The purpose of establishing the mission was to provide assistance to Sudan’s transitional government following the December 2018 revolution. However, the government found the mission’s performance in implementing its objectives to be disappointing.

In response to Sudan’s decision, the letter from Sudan’s Foreign Minister was received and circulated to the Security Council by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The termination request comes amid escalating tensions between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. These tensions arose from disagreements over a plan to integrate forces as part of the country’s transition from military rule to civilian democracy.

In September, the UN special envoy to Sudan announced his resignation, more than three months after Sudan declared him unwelcome due to disagreements between rival factions that eventually led to war.

