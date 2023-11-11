Flash Floods Cause Chaos and Disruption in Spain

Flash floods wreaked havoc across multiple regions in Spain, particularly in Madrid, Castile, Catalonia, and Valencia. Heavy rainfall transformed streets into raging rivers, leading to the closure of several subway lines and train connections. In addition, numerous roads were inaccessible due to the destruction of bridges caused by overflowing riverbanks.

The emergency services in Madrid responded to almost 1,200 incidents overnight, including the search for two missing individuals. A father and his son were swept away in their vehicle by an avalanche triggered by the rising waters of the Alberche river. As rescue operations continue, authorities remain hopeful for a positive outcome.

Although the intensity of the rainfall subsided on Monday morning, rain persisted across the country. The National Weather Agency downgraded the alert level from orange and red to yellow, indicating a decrease in the imminent danger. However, caution is still advised.

As a result of the extreme weather conditions, subway services in Madrid experienced disruptions with several lines temporarily closing. High-speed train connections between Madrid and the Andalusia region also faced delays, with trains operating at reduced speeds.

To ensure public safety, Madrid’s mayor urged residents to stay at home during the intense rainfall and storms. The city prepared for record-breaking rainfall, prompting the mayor’s call for caution and vigilance.

The AEMET, Spain’s national weather agency, issued a maximum red alert for the Madrid region, Toledo province, and the city of Cadiz. This alert signifies the potential for extreme danger, emphasizing the need for residents to take necessary precautions.

