Archaeological Marvels Unearthed Underneath Exeter Cathedral in England

Archaeologists have made astonishing discoveries during their excavations at Exeter Cathedral in England. While working on installing an underfloor heating system, they came across the well-preserved 12th-century high altar, a medieval crypt, and the empty tombs of two bishops. These findings shed light on the cathedral’s rich history and offer a unique glimpse into the past.

The roots of Exeter Cathedral date back to the 11th century, when it was built in the Norman architectural style. The cathedral, which stands on the same site as the original structure, has undergone several reconstructions over the centuries. Between the years AD 1270 and 1350, the Anglican church was rebuilt in a decorated Gothic style, as documented by Smithsonian Magazine.

One of the most remarkable findings was an unexpectedly deep backfilled area behind the altar, believed to be a Norman crypt. This discovery challenges the long-held belief that the cathedral never housed such a crypt. John Allan, the cathedral’s archaeologist and an honorary university fellow at the University of Exeter, described this as “the most exciting archaeological discovery ever made at Exeter Cathedral,” according to BBC News.

Uncovering the crypt’s backfill revealed a set of empty tombs that are believed to have once held the remains of two prominent bishops: Robert Warelwast, nephew of William Warelwast, the founding bishop who passed away around AD 1155, and William Brewer, who died in AD 1244. However, it is worth noting that these tombs were emptied in AD 1320 when the bishops were transferred to the quire, as stated in an official statement.

These recent excavations offer a deeper understanding of the cathedral’s history and provide valuable insights into the lives of those who played significant roles within its walls. The discoveries also highlight the importance of ongoing archaeological work in preserving and uncovering hidden treasures.

FAQ:

Q: What is a crypt?

A: A crypt is an underground room or vault used for burial purposes, commonly found in churches or cemeteries.

Q: How old is Exeter Cathedral?

A: The cathedral was originally constructed in the 11th century but underwent significant reconstructions in the 13th and 14th centuries.

Q: Who were the bishops whose empty tombs were discovered?

A: The empty tombs most likely belonged to Robert Warelwast and William Brewer, two bishops who were relocated to the quire in AD 1320.

Q: What is the quire?

A: The quire is the area of the cathedral where the clergy and choir sit during religious services.

