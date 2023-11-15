Sahara Group Mourns the Loss of Its Founder Subrata Roy

Producer Boney Kapoor, screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh, and actress Raai Laxmi were among the many individuals who gathered at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai to pay their respects to the late Subrata Roy. The Sahara Group chief passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 75.

Roy’s demise came after a prolonged battle with complications stemming from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes, leading to cardiorespiratory arrest. According to the company statement, he breathed his last at 10.30 pm.

The late Subrata Roy was not only a prominent business tycoon but also a significant contributor to the establishment and growth of Sahara One Motion Pictures. This production house, operating under the Sahara India Pariwar umbrella, ventured into film production and distribution in the Indian entertainment industry.

Having founded Sahara India Pariwar in 1978 as a modest financial services provider, Subrata Roy’s entrepreneurial prowess led to the expansion of the Sahara Group’s operations across various sectors, including finance, real estate, infrastructure, hospitality, and media.

Recognizing the immense potential and impact of the media and entertainment sector in India, the Sahara Group under Roy’s strategic guidance aimed to become a major player in this industry. Sahara One Motion Pictures became a platform for producing an extensive range of films, spanning different genres, in order to cater to a diverse audience.

