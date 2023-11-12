Women in US Special Operations Forces Face Persistent Challenges and Sexism

In a recent study conducted by the US Army Special Operations Command, it was revealed that women serving in the elite Special Operations Forces of the US Army continue to face significant discrimination and sexism. This includes sexual harassment, sexist comments, and ill-fitting equipment.

The study, titled “Women in Army Special Operations,” conducted in 2021, highlighted the continued barriers that women face in fully integrating into the special operations community. Anonymous comments made by male senior non-commissioned officers and company-grade officers were found to display overtly sexist sentiment, which the leaders acknowledged as misogynistic.

One of the concerning findings was that nearly all female soldiers in the Special Operations Forces were equipped with poor-fitting body armor, forcing many of them to purchase their own. This issue has persisted for years and has raised concerns about the lack of appropriate equipment provided to female service members.

Despite these challenges, Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, commander of USASOC, emphasized the importance of having women in special operations for the defense of the nation. He stated that it is critical to the mission of protecting the United States from the most critical threats. Braga’s sentiment reflects the recognition that gender diversity is essential for the success of special operations units.

While the study revealed disappointing problems, it also outlined actions that the US Army Special Operations Command has taken to address the recommendations. The initiative has appointed a lead for the “Women in ARSOF Initiative,” focusing on female-specific modernization efforts, mentorship, and health and readiness. Funding has been secured for childcare centers to address issues faced by soldiers in the 7th Special Forces Group with the location of facilities.

Moreover, the study’s findings will be integrated into the onboarding process for soldiers attending the Army’s Special Warfare Center and School. Efforts are also being made to increase mentorship opportunities for women. A commandwide “dating etiquette course” is being developed by USASOC to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault.

During a media roundtable, USASOC Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnne Naumann clarified that the study is not about providing accommodations for women but rather about equipping them with the tools needed to maximize their performance and serve at all levels. This shift in perspective highlights the importance of focusing on providing equal opportunities rather than viewing gender differences as obstacles.

While progress has been made in recent years, with women participating in special operations and achieving significant milestones, it is evident that there is still work to be done to overcome longstanding challenges. Women have a long history of serving alongside special operations forces, going back to the Revolutionary War. Their presence and contributions have been critical to the success of these formations.

In conclusion, the study’s findings shed light on the persistent challenges and sexism faced by women serving in US Army Special Operations Forces. It is crucial for the military to address these issues and create an inclusive and supportive environment for all service members, regardless of gender. By ensuring equal opportunities and confronting discrimination, the US Army can recruit and retain the top talent necessary for the success of its special operations units.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

