New Title: Student Activists Initiate Occupation of Ruthven Building at University of Michigan

Ann Arbor, Mich. – In a show of solidarity with the Palestinian cause, a diverse group of student activists has commandeered the Ruthven Building on the University of Michigan campus. This action, led by Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE), along with 45 other student organizations, aims to pressure the university to disinvest from companies allegedly involved in the crisis in Gaza.

Escalating tensions in the region have spurred college students to take an active role in advocating for change. Demanding accountability from the University of Michigan, approximately 200 student protestors successfully bypassed security measures, gaining entry to the locked Ruthven Administration Building. As of Friday evening, the activists remain inside, peacefully voicing their demands.

SAFE, known as the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter at U of M, is at the forefront of this mobilization. By occupying the Ruthven Building, they seek to draw attention to the university’s financial ties to companies that allegedly contribute to the Gaza crisis. The group firmly believes that divestment is a crucial step towards achieving justice and peace in the region.

Throughout history, campuses have served as incubators for social and political change. Student-led movements often challenge the status quo, amplifying marginalized voices and pressing institutions to scrutinize their policies. This occupation is a testament to the power of student activism and highlights the determination of young activists to effect meaningful change.

