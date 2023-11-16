A Closer Look at the Impact of Restarted Student Loan Payments

As student loan payments resumed this month for nearly 27 million borrowers, early data is already revealing the strain it is putting on individuals. According to the Census Bureau’s latest household pulse survey, 41.2% of adults reported difficulties paying household expenses. This is an increase from the previous polling period and the highest recorded percentage since August 2020.

The data highlights that the challenges with paying household expenses are particularly concentrated among households with a college degree, earning between $50,000 and $150,000. This suggests that restarting student loan payments is the main source of increased financial stress for consumers.

Experts have anticipated these difficulties, noting that borrowers have become accustomed to using the money that would have gone towards student loan payments for everyday necessities. Many individuals are living paycheck to paycheck and have little to no savings to absorb rising costs or financial shocks.

While the impact of resumed payments is expected to have an effect on households and the economy as a whole, the overall impact is estimated to be minimal. A study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that borrowers reported a 22.6% probability of missing a student loan payment. However, this is projected to result in only a 0.1-percentage-point decline in spending from August levels, with borrowers reducing their monthly spending by an average of $56.

There are several factors that contribute to this blunted effect. First, many borrowers had already begun making payments before the pause officially ended, so the initial impact has already been absorbed. Additionally, some borrowers have received relief through the Biden administration’s various discharges, and others can lower their monthly payments through the president’s new repayment plan called the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan.

However, there are challenges associated with enrolling in the SAVE plan. Many borrowers are unaware of the program, while others have reported long wait times and difficulties contacting their student loan servicers to enroll. Furthermore, the SAVE plan does not include parents who took out federal college loans for their children. This may explain why some adults, particularly parents, are facing financial struggles.

Sources: Yahoo Finance, Census Bureau