New Title: The Consequences of Student Loan Servicer Inefficiency

The Department of Education has taken action against one of its student loan servicing contractors for its failure to send timely billing statements to 2.5 million borrowers. This mistake caused over 800,000 federal student loan borrowers to miss their payments when the payment pause ended earlier this month.

MOHELA (Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority), the servicer responsible for this error, is facing penalties from the Department of Education. They have withheld $7.2 million from MOHELA’s October payment and instructed the servicer to place all affected borrowers in forbearance until the issue is resolved. During forbearance, borrowers are not required to make payments, and interest is temporarily frozen.

MOHELA is just one of several student loan servicers that the Department of Education contracts with to collect federal student loan payments. Since 2022, MOHELA has been assigned the task of managing student loan payments for individuals seeking debt cancellation through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. This program erases remaining student debt after qualifying public-sector workers make 120 monthly payments.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona expressed the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to prioritizing borrower interests during the repayment phase. The Department’s oversight efforts have led to the discovery of errors from loan servicers, which will not be tolerated.

According to a letter from MOHELA to Democratic lawmakers, the servicer had nearly 7.8 million student loan borrowers under their management as of August. This marked an increase of about 5.3 million new accounts compared to 2020. Many accounts were transferred to MOHELA when other companies terminated their loan servicing contracts with the federal government.

In addition to MOHELA’s mistakes, the Department of Education also revealed that approximately 350,000 borrowers serviced by different companies received billing statements with incorrect amounts. These borrowers have also been placed in forbearance until the issue is resolved.

The resumption of student loan payments in October affected about 28 million federal student loan borrowers who had not made payments since March 2020 due to the pandemic. Many borrowers have faced lengthy wait times when contacting their servicers for payment-related inquiries.

Furthermore, the introduction of the new income-driven plan called SAVE (Saving on a Valuable Education) has added complexity to the repayment process. While the plan offers generous terms and lower monthly payments for borrowers with lower incomes, some applicants from August and September are still awaiting application processing.

To mitigate the consequences of missed payments, borrowers who have the correct bill but fail to make a payment will not face immediate financial penalties. The Department of Education has implemented a temporary on-ramp period until September 30, 2024. During this time, missed payments will not be reported to national credit rating agencies, protecting borrowers’ credit scores. However, interest will continue to accrue, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling payment obligations.

