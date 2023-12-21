Breaking News: Student Loan Forgiveness Applications Deadline Extended

In a move to provide much-needed relief to millions of student loan borrowers, the U.S. Department of Education has extended the deadline for income-driven and public student loan forgiveness applications. Previously set for December 31, the new deadline is now April of next year.

This decision comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to rectify past administrative challenges and reduce financial burdens on students and graduates. The extension is expected to grant at least three additional years of credit towards loan forgiveness, aligning with the broader goals of the Biden administration.

The U.S. Department of Education is determined to ensure that borrowers receive the full benefits they deserve. In a statement, the Federal Student Aid’s Chief Operating Officer, Richard Cordray, highlighted the significant progress that has already been made. Over 900,000 borrowers have already been granted a total of nearly $44 billion in debt relief through the payment count adjustment initiative.

The adjustment process, which aims to accurately reflect borrowers’ payment histories, will continue until July 2024. During this period, borrowers will have until April 2024 to submit loan consolidation applications. This step is crucial for maximizing the benefits from recalculated payment counts.

Importantly, the extension primarily benefits borrowers enrolled in Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plans and those participating in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. It includes various types of loans managed by the Department of Education, such as Direct Loans and FFEL Program loans. Additionally, borrowers who have repaid privately held Perkins or FFEL Program loans through Direct Consolidation Loans will also be eligible.

Under the updated guidelines, any months spent in a repayment status, regardless of the payment amount or plan type, will now count towards loan forgiveness. This includes periods of forbearance or deferment, which were previously excluded from forgiveness calculations. For borrowers who have already completed 20 or 25 years of eligible repayment, automatic forgiveness will be granted, even if they are not currently on an IDR plan.

The importance of this decision cannot be overstated. As of the third quarter of this year, Americans collectively owe about $1.73 trillion in federal and private student loan debt. The average federal student loan borrower carries a debt of approximately $37,600. The extension of the forgiveness application deadline signifies the Biden administration’s unwavering commitment to address the challenges in the student loan system.

By extending the deadline, the U.S. Department of Education aims to provide much-needed financial relief and stability to a significant portion of the student borrower population. This includes individuals dedicated to public service and those on income-driven repayment plans. The ultimate goal is to offer affordable pathways out of debt and ensure that student loan borrowers receive the relief they have earned.

