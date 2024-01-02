Tragic Incident: Partner’s Death Leads to Student’s Murder Conviction

A tragic incident unfolded in the United Kingdom when a student, Alice Wood, was convicted of murder for the death of her fiancé, Ryan Watson. The incident occurred during a heated argument that escalated into a disturbing game of “chicken.”

The incident took place on May 6, 2022, following a party where witnesses claimed Watson had shown interest in another woman, which sparked Wood’s anger. Primarily characterized as a game of “chicken,” the altercation quickly turned fatal as Wood struck Watson with her Ford Fiesta.

According to eyewitnesses, Wood continued to strike Watson with her car, dragging his body for a staggering 158 meters before finally stopping to seek help. In a distressing moment, she requested someone to call an ambulance, stating, “I think I’ve run over my boyfriend.”

While Wood initially insisted that the incident was a tragic accident, surveillance footage painted a different picture. The video footage captured her repeatedly reversing her car toward Watson, revving the engine, and ultimately hitting him intentionally on the third attempt.

The impact caused Watson to be dragged underneath the car, as Wood continued to drive for over 500 feet with his body trapped beneath the vehicle. It was a horrifying scene captured on surveillance cameras.

Both Wood and Watson had consumed alcohol prior to the argument, with Wood failing a breath test administered at the scene by police officers. Tragically, paramedics declared Watson dead on arrival.

Upon her arrest, Wood made a chilling comment to the officers, stating, “It’s fine, I deserve it.” This remark further compounded the gravity of the situation.

The conviction brought a small measure of closure to Watson’s grieving family, who expressed their gratitude that justice had been served. They also commended their son’s accomplishments during his 24 years of life.

Reflecting on the horrifying CCTV footage of their son being hit and dragged by Wood’s car, Watson’s family shared their anguish, imagining the fear he must have experienced in that horrific moment.

As this tragic case comes to a close, Alice Wood is scheduled to be sentenced on January 29.

