New Pattern of Misfire: Gaza Rockets Pose Deadly Threat to Palestinian Civilians

In a disturbing development, a series of misfires involving Hamas and Islamic Jihad rockets have led to the tragic deaths of multiple Palestinians in Gaza. These misfires have taken place since the beginning of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran-backed terrorist organizations.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari expressed grave concern, stating that Hamas and Islamic Jihad are putting their own people in harm’s way. Hagari revealed that approximately 20% of the rockets fired by these groups have missed their intended targets and instead struck inside Gaza, resulting in the loss of civilian lives. Shockingly, this accounts for more than 550 misfired rockets.

One notable incident involved the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, which was hit by an errant rocket. Conflicting claims emerged regarding the responsible party and the precise location of impact, but after a thorough investigation, Israel concluded that the rocket was fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a designated foreign terrorist organization backed by Iran.

Accurate intelligence supported Israel’s assessment that the explosion originated from a rocket fired in Gaza. Both President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received this information and reiterated their conviction that Israel was not at fault for the tragedy. The United States’ National Security Council spokesperson also emphasized the U.S.’s alignment with this standpoint.

According to Joe Truzman, a research analyst for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Long War Journal, the misfires can be attributed to the limitations faced by Hamas and other groups in terms of resources. These organizations rely on the materials they possess to create weapons, and while they have acquired the knowledge to produce rockets, their success rate remains low due to the lack of advanced weaponry.

Truzman emphasized that the Iran-backed armed groups are unable to transfer technologically advanced weapons to Gaza, primarily due to Israeli interference. Consequently, these groups focus on equipping Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other Palestinian terrorist organizations with the necessary know-how to locally manufacture weapons such as rockets, mortars, and drones. This expertise, however, does not guarantee accuracy or effectiveness in targeting.

The IDF recently released a chart demonstrating the rising trend of failed rocket launches by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, with nearly 13% of rockets fired towards Israel on October 17th landing in Gaza instead. This alarming statistic implies that the misfire problem is far from isolated.

To explain this pattern of misfires, Truzman highlighted the resourcefulness of Hamas in repurposing underground water pipes from former Israeli settlements in Gaza for rocket construction. This makeshift approach, however, does not ensure reliable rockets capable of hitting intended targets. Truzman emphasized that these rockets are manufactured by terrorist organizations, lacking the sophistication of a complex arms industry.

The reason for the high number of misfires, according to Truzman, lies in the terrorists’ lack of expertise in developing efficient and reliable rockets. While they have made progress in self-producing rockets, perfection, and accuracy have yet to be achieved. This deficiency explains why rockets continue to land within Gaza, endangering Palestinian lives.

It is vital to note that the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry has reported a significant number of casualties in the Gaza Strip since the conflict began. However, due to the complexity of the situation and the availability of conflicting reports, it remains unclear how many of these casualties can be attributed to the misfires caused by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

In light of this tragic situation, it is crucial for all parties involved to seek a peaceful resolution and prioritize the safety and well-being of civilians. The cycle of violence must be broken, and dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

