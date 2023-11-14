New Wave of Attacks Heightens Concerns of Escalation in US-Iran Conflict

Amidst an ongoing conflict between Islamist militias linked to Iran and the US, a recent series of strikes on American bases in Syria and Iraq has raised fears of a potential regional conflagration. These attacks, carried out either by groups directly controlled by Tehran or those sharing the same ideological motivations as other entities currently fighting against Israel, have intensified in recent days.

The attacks have left 24 US soldiers wounded and one civilian contractor dead, following more than a dozen strikes on US bases in the region. In response, the US has been deploying anti-missile batteries to protect key bases and allies. The director of the Syria and countering terrorism and extremism programs at the Middle East Institute in Washington, Charles Lister, highlighted the concern within the US government about the potential regional crisis that could unfold if action is taken in response to these attacks. Lister also emphasized Iran’s extensive network of well-armed and coordinated proxies across the region, which have been established precisely for scenarios like this.

Currently, Joe Biden has ordered the deployment of two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean, while US officials have reportedly asked Israel to delay any ground invasion of Gaza until anti-missile units have reached their intended destinations. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has already resulted in significant loss of life, with Hamas-launched terrorist attacks in southern Israel resulting in the deaths of 1,400 people, mostly civilians. In response, Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has resulted in an estimated death toll of 7,000, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The situation is further complicated by the threat issued by an Iraq-based group supported by Iran, suspected to be a front for the well-established Kateb Hezbollah. This group recently warned of potential attacks on US military bases in the UAE and Kuwait. Additionally, Iran-controlled Syrian militias have been deployed close to the Golan Heights, adding to the threat.

In an attempt to address the ongoing conflict, officials from three major Islamist extremist groups currently engaged in conflict with Israel met in Beirut to discuss the situation. The leaders of Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestine Islamic Jihad, along with other Iran-backed militants, expressed their desire to achieve “a real victory for the resistance in Gaza and Palestine.” These developments have raised concerns about the potential for further escalation and a widening regional conflict.

Experts, such as Tobias Borck from the Royal United Services Institute in London, have warned about the dangers of the current situation. Borck emphasized that the actions taken by Iran and its partners are carefully calculated to demonstrate their solidarity and defiance against Western influence in the region. Israeli airstrikes against Syrian army infrastructure in response to rockets launched from Syria further contribute to the impression of a growing conflict in the region.

Amidst the escalating tensions, both Israel and Hezbollah appear to be attempting to avoid a full-scale war. However, the risk of further hostilities remains high, with both sides aiming to place blame on the other party in case of escalation. The US, deeply concerned about the increasing attacks by Iranian-backed proxy groups, has already detected an uptick in rocket and drone attacks on military bases in Iraq and Syria housing US personnel.

As the conflict unfolds, it is essential to closely monitor the situation and assess the potential ramifications for the region.