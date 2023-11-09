Ukraine’s Expanding Drone Offensive Shakes Russian Defenses

Ukraine’s use of long-range drones to strike Russian cities is proving to be a crucial element in their ongoing counteroffensive operation, according to retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges. The recent escalation in drone attacks on Russian targets has significantly impacted Russia’s military capabilities and strategic centers. While the ground assault is the most visible part of the counteroffensive, Ukraine’s use of strategic bombing through drone strikes is dealing a major blow to Moscow’s forces.

The effectiveness of Ukraine’s drone campaign lies in its ability to apply pressure on Russian military commanders, exploit weaknesses in their defenses, and give the initiative to the Ukrainian troops. The attacks target critical infrastructure such as munitions plants and oil storage areas, leading to a destabilizing effect on the Russian leadership.

The Russian armed forces have already faced severe casualties during the 18-month conflict, with internal disputes and disputes with the Wagner Group further damaging their public image. Lack of a coherent command structure and competent leaders has hindered their effectiveness in countering Ukrainian forces. Despite their numerical superiority, the Russian navy and air force have been unable to operate with full dominance due to the fear of anti-ship missiles and Ukrainian maritime drones. Russian attempts to achieve air superiority have also proven unsuccessful.

As Ukrainian troops make significant gains in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, breaching Russian defensive lines, Kyiv continues to expand its attacks behind enemy lines. Recent strikes on valuable Russian targets in Crimea and a commando raid on the peninsula’s western tip have further disrupted Russian defenses. These actions are part of the larger Ukrainian strategy to weaken Russia and its military capabilities.

The success of Ukraine’s drone offensive demonstrates their ability to adapt and employ advanced technology to their advantage. As the conflict continues, it remains to be seen how effective Russia’s defenses will be against the relentless onslaught of Ukrainian attacks. However, these developments highlight Ukraine’s determination to undermine their adversary and bring the counteroffensive to a successful conclusion.