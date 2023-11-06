The Mysterious Phenomenon of Earthquake Lights

Reports of unexplained lights witnessed before earthquakes have fascinated scientists for centuries. These captivating displays of bright, dancing light in various colors, known as earthquake lights (EQL), have puzzled researchers for years. Despite the intrigue they evoke, there is no definitive consensus on what causes these lights. However, research has shown that they are undoubtedly real.

Earthquake lights have been captured on video before seismic events, such as the recent 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Morocco. Similar occurrences date back to ancient Greece. John Derr, a retired geophysicist from the US Geological Survey, asserts the authenticity of EQL, backed by his scientific contributions to several research papers.

The visibility of earthquake lights is influenced by various factors, including darkness and favorable conditions. Advances in technology, such as cell phone videos and the widespread use of security cameras, have made studying these lights easier. Juan Antonio Lira Cacho, a physics professor in Peru, highlights the importance of these technological advancements, noting that witnessing earthquake lights was once met with disbelief.

One intriguing aspect of earthquake lights is their diverse forms. They can manifest as ordinary lightning, a luminous band resembling polar auroras, or even as glowing spheres hovering midair. In certain instances, they take the shape of small flickering flames near the ground or larger flames emerging from the earth’s surface. Various documented cases capture luminous clouds floating across the sky, like the video from China shortly before the 2008 Sichuan earthquake.

The mechanism behind earthquake lights remains a mystery. While theories have been proposed, there is no consensus among seismologists. One theory suggests that the mechanical stress experienced by rocks during tectonic plate movements causes certain defects or impurities in crystals to break, generating electricity. Other theories propose static electricity from the fracturing of rock or radon emanation.

Understanding the cause of earthquake lights could have significant implications. It may provide valuable insights into forecasting major quakes by utilizing the electric charge associated with these lights in conjunction with other factors. As scientists continue to unravel the mysteries of earthquake lights, their captivating displays will undoubtedly continue to captivate and mystify us.