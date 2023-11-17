Unraveling the Enigma of Earthquake Lights: A Phenomenon Steeped in Myth and Mystery

Reports of peculiar lights accompanying earthquakes, similar to the ones witnessed in videos preceding the recent 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Morocco, have intrigued scientists for centuries. Ancient Greece holds records of these enigmatic outbursts, known as earthquake lights or EQL. The phenomenon, characterized by vibrant, dancing lights in various colors, continues to confound experts who are yet to agree on its root cause. However, one fact remains undisputed: earthquake lights are very much real.

John Derr, a retired geophysicist formerly working at the US Geological Survey, emphasizes that the visibility of EQL is contingent on factors such as darkness and other favorable conditions. Recent video footage from Morocco bears a striking resemblance to earthquake lights captured by security cameras during a quake in Pisco, Peru in 2007. The advent of cell phone videos and widespread use of security cameras has facilitated the study of earthquake lights, a feat that was once deemed impossible.

These luminous displays associated with earthquakes can assume various forms. They may appear similar to ordinary lightning or manifest as a luminous band akin to polar aurora in the atmosphere. At times, they take the form of floating glowing spheres, or flickering flames creeping along the ground. In some instances, larger flames may even emerge from the earth itself.

In an effort to comprehend the nature of earthquake lights, Derr and his colleagues meticulously examined 65 earthquakes in America and Europe that were accompanied by reliable reports of luminous phenomena dating back to 1600. Their findings, shared in a 2014 paper published in the journal Seismological Research Letters, revealed that approximately 80% of the observed EQL occurrences were linked to earthquakes with magnitudes exceeding 5.0. Typically, the lights were visible shortly before or during the seismic event, with a range of up to 600 kilometers (372.8 miles) from the epicenter.

It is well-known that earthquakes, especially powerful ones, tend to transpire along tectonic plate boundaries. However, the majority of earthquakes associated with luminous phenomena occur within tectonic plates rather than at their boundaries, as determined by the 2014 study. Interestingly, earthquake lights are more likely to materialize on or near rift valleys, which are elongated lowland regions created when the Earth’s crust was previously torn apart, leaving two higher blocks of land in its wake.

Various theories have emerged to explain the origin of earthquake lights. Friedemann Freund, a collaborator of Derr’s and an adjunct professor at San Jose University and a former researcher at NASA Ames Research Center, proposes a theory involving the reaction of crystals in rocks to mechanical stress. Defects and impurities in these crystals fracture instantly under such stress, generating electricity. Rock, typically an insulator, becomes a semiconductor when mechanically stressed.

Freund likens the process to a battery being switched on, triggering the generation of electrical charges that flow from the stressed rocks into nearby unstressed rocks. These charges can travel at astounding speeds of up to approximately 200 meters per second. Other theories point to static electricity resulting from rock fracturing and the emission of radon gas, among numerous other hypotheses. Seismologists are yet to reach a consensus on the precise mechanisms behind earthquake lights, leaving scientists with the task of unraveling the mysteries surrounding these captivating phenomena.

Freund remains hopeful that one day earthquake lights, or the electric charges that accompany them, could potentially be harnessed in conjunction with other factors to aid in the prediction of major earthquakes. Such a breakthrough could pave the way for more effective early warning systems, offering valuable time to mitigate potential damage and ensure the safety of affected communities.

