New Heroism aboard the Journey Home

Paris, New Delhi: A heartening reunion unfolded today as 276 individuals, the majority of whom were Indian passengers, finally arrived back in their home country after enduring a bewildering ordeal that saw them stranded at France’s Vatry airport for several days. The group was left marooned due to concerns of potential “human trafficking,” as authorities launched an intensive investigation.

This gallant journey began when 303 passengers embarked on a chartered flight from Dubai, destined for Nicaragua. However, their plans were dramatically halted when their aircraft, operated by Romania’s Legend Airlines, was detained in France.

Among the passengers, reports indicate that 25 individuals, including two minors, opted to remain in France and apply for asylum. The asylum claims will be carefully reviewed at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident along the Indian coastline, 21 Indian nationals who were aboard the merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto faced a distressing situation when their ship came under a drone attack in the Arabian Sea. Thankfully, they safely reached Mumbai, anchoring at the outer waters. The Indian Navy promptly deployed the guided missile destroyers INS Mormugao, INS Kochi, and INS Kolkata, alongside P8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, to maintain control over the region and enhance safety.

The Indian Navy explained, “Upon arrival, the Indian Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team conducted an initial assessment to determine the nature and extent of the attack. A joint investigation involving multiple agencies has been initiated upon completion of this inspection.”

While MV Chem Pluto has been authorized to resume operations by the company in charge in Mumbai, the vessel will undergo mandatory inspections by relevant authorities before undertaking ship-to-ship transfer of cargo. Further steps will involve repairing the damaged section of MV Chem Pluto, which was targeted approximately 200 nautical miles (375 km) southwest of Gujarat’s Veraval.

In the midst of these events, the chartered plane in France faced delays in taking off as some passengers expressed hesitations about returning to their country of origin. Nonetheless, the Indian Embassy expressed gratitude to the French government for swiftly resolving the matter.

“The situation became momentarily confusing,” revealed Liliana Bakayoko, the airline’s attorney. During an interview with BFMTV, she disclosed that some passengers harbored a desire to continue their intended journey to Nicaragua. “We are greatly relieved. We waited eagerly for this outcome,” she added.

On Sunday, the airport transformed into an impromptu courtroom as four French judges interrogated the detained passengers. These proceedings were conducted as part of an investigation launched by the Paris prosecutor’s office regarding suspicions of human trafficking. According to French media reports, various languages were spoken among the passengers, including Hindi and Tamil.

