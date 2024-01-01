New Discovery: Stowaway Discovered Alive in Landing Gear of Flight to Paris

In a stunning turn of events, a man was found hidden in the landing gear compartment of a commercial aircraft that had just arrived in Paris from Algeria. This shocking discovery occurred during routine technical checks of the Air Algerie flight at Paris Orly airport.

Remarkably, the man was found alive but in a perilous state due to severe hypothermia, as confirmed by an airport source. Although his exact age remains unknown, he is believed to be in his 20s and was found without any form of identification. Medical responders quickly transported him to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

The landing gear compartment of commercial aircraft, situated in the undercarriage bay, is an uninhabitable environment during flight. As planes soar at altitudes of 30,000 to 40,000 feet (9,000 to 12,000 meters), temperatures plummet to a bone-chilling -50 degrees Celsius (-58F). Furthermore, the lack of oxygen makes survival incredibly unlikely for any individual attempting to stowaway in this unheated and depressurized compartment.

This incident sheds light on the dangerous reality faced by stowaways who choose to risk their lives in search of clandestine travel. According to data from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a staggering 132 individuals attempted to hide in landing gear compartments of commercial aircraft between 1947 and 2021. However, the mortality rate for such attempts stands at a harrowing 77%, according to the FAA figures.

This is not the first time the aviation industry has encountered such cases. In April of this year, a man’s lifeless body was discovered in the landing gear of an aircraft at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport. The flight originated from Toronto, but the man had boarded the plane during a previous leg in Nigeria. In another chilling incident in 2015, a stowaway on a British Airways flight from Johannesburg to Heathrow met a tragic fate when his lifeless body fell onto a shop in Richmond, southwest London. Miraculously, a second stowaway managed to survive the grueling 10-hour flight and was discovered alive in the undercarriage of the plane.

These stories serve as reminders of the grave dangers that stowaways face. It is crucial for authorities and airlines to continue implementing strict security measures to prevent such incidents from occurring. Moreover, raising awareness about the perils and near-impossible odds of survival in landing gear compartments is crucial to dissuade individuals from taking such life-threatening risks.

FAQs

1. How many people attempted stowing away in landing gear compartments?

Between 1947 and 2021, there have been 132 recorded cases of individuals attempting to hide in aircraft landing gear compartments.

2. What are the chances of survival for stowaways in landing gear compartments?

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the mortality rate for stowaways attempting to travel in landing gear compartments is 77%.

3. What are the dangers faced by stowaways in landing gear compartments?

The landing gear compartments are unheated, depressurized, and subjected to extremely low temperatures, typically around -50 degrees Celsius (-58F). The lack of oxygen further reduces the chances of survival.

Sources: