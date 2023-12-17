The Stormont Posters: A Unionist Party Accuses TUV of Undermining the DUP

In a fiercely worded statement, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has pointed fingers at the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV), accusing them of being responsible for putting up posters that read “stop DUP sellout”. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the DUP, expressed his belief that it was the TUV who orchestrated this act outside his constituency office in Lisburn. These posters have also been seen in various other locations across Northern Ireland, including Belfast, Omagh, and Dungannon, instigating a war of words between the two unionist parties. The TUV has yet to comment on these allegations.

Rumors have been swirling regarding a potential agreement that could restore power-sharing government in Northern Ireland, with the attention on the DUP’s stance. On Monday, the main political parties will meet with the secretary of state to discuss a possible financial package worth £2.5bn if devolved government is reinstated. This package would include a lump sum to settle public sector pay claims and a new funding formula for public services. However, the party leaders argue that this amount falls short of their expectations.

The leader of the TUV, Jim Allister, has been vocal about his party’s concerns. He previously stated that if the DUP were to agree to a deal with Westminster, they would be betraying their own seven tests on future post-Brexit trade arrangements. Despite the ongoing tensions, Sir Jeffrey insists that his party will not be swayed by distractions or “calendar-led initiatives.”

Taking to his social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sir Jeffrey mentioned that the individuals who had put up the posters were caught on CCTV. He expressed his determination to not be intimidated, condemning the TUV for their “shadowy behavior.” Echoing his sentiments, DUP deputy leader Gavin Robinson criticized the posters for being designed to smear and tarnish the reputation of Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party. He firmly believes that unity within the unionist community is crucial during the negotiation process.

While discussions continue behind closed doors, speculation grows about the potentiality of a deal being reached in the near future. Although no formal deadline has been set, the government is actively working towards an agreement before parliament breaks for Christmas. The aim is to re-establish the assembly swiftly. However, Sir Jeffrey’s email to party members stated that more work still needs to be done, underscoring the determination for substantive changes to the funding formula.

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane urged Sir Jeffrey not to let this opportunity slip away, emphasizing the need for leadership during this crucial period. On the other hand, Eóin Tennyson, of the Alliance Party, expressed skepticism about the DUP’s intentions, suggesting that what they want to do might differ from what they will actually do. He emphasized the desire of the public to see progress and an end to what he referred to as “pantomime politics.”

The restoration of Stormont hinges on crucial discussions about the Windsor Framework and Northern Ireland’s trade relationship with Great Britain. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak affirmed the government’s readiness to protect Northern Ireland’s position and work expeditiously to address these concerns.

The DUP’s party officers, comprising its 12 most senior members, held a meeting on Friday to discuss the evolving situation, which further fueled speculation of an imminent agreement. While Sir Jeffrey identified potential measures that align with the party’s objectives, the DUP leader emphasized that they must be evaluated against the tests outlined in the party’s manifesto, ensuring the best outcome for Northern Ireland and its place within the United Kingdom.

As the process continues, many are eagerly awaiting further developments. The government had anticipated a phone call from Sir Jeffrey, signifying his party’s intent to return to the executive. However, it seems that the DUP feels more work is required before making such a commitment. All eyes are now turning to Hillsborough Castle, where financial talks are set to resume, and the pressure on the secretary of state to make a decision intensifies. The government has gained significant momentum in this process but faces challenges, including the approaching deadline of January 18, by which the secretary of state must decide on another assembly election if power-sharing is not restored.

