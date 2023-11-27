A powerful storm wreaked havoc on Ukraine and southern Russia, resulting in significant loss of life and widespread power outages. The death toll has been updated since the initial report. The storm emerged from the Black Sea and lashed the region with intense winds and heavy precipitation.

With at least four confirmed deaths and numerous injuries, the storm’s impact was felt across multiple Russian regions, including Dagestan, Krasnodar, and Rostov. Occupied Ukrainian territories, such as Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, were also severely affected. Tragically, nearly two million people were left without electricity due to the adverse weather conditions.

The worst of the storm occurred on Sunday evening, with parts of Crimea experiencing 33 millimeters of rainfall accompanied by winds reaching speeds of up to 144 kilometers per hour. The ferocity of the storm forced the suspension of crude oil loading at the Novorossiysk and Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminals in Russia. This disruption subsequently led to a nearly 15% reduction in oil production for Kazakhstan, which exports through the CPC.

Amidst the chaos, a Ukrainian interior ministry adviser shared several videos on social media platform X, depicting the storm’s impact on the Russian defenses in Crimea. While these videos could not be independently verified, they raised concerns about the vulnerability of coastal military structures.

The consequences of the storm were not limited to human casualties and infrastructure damage. The Sevastopol Marine Aquarium Museum reported the tragic loss of at least 800 marine animals due to flooding caused by the storm.

The severe weather conditions also prompted officials to declare a non-working day in Crimea. This decision aimed to ensure the safety of citizens as parts of the region grappled with the loss of power, lack of water and heat, and the need for mass evacuations. Additionally, roads were closed due to fallen power lines, buildings were flooded, and property sustained significant damage.

Efforts have been made to alleviate the situation, with Russian authorities and emergency response teams mobilizing over 1,300 individuals to aid in storm recovery. However, the road to recovery will undoubtedly be a challenging one, as the storm’s impact extended beyond Russia and occupied Ukrainian territories. Other areas, including parts of Ukraine itself, Romania, Moldova, and Bulgaria, faced heavy snowfall as a result of the storm.

As authorities continue to assess the full extent of the storm’s aftermath, it is evident that this weather event has left a lasting mark on the region. The devastating impact on human lives, infrastructure, and the environment serves as a stark reminder of the power and unpredictability of nature.

