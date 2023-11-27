New Storm Causes Havoc in Russia and Ukraine, Leaving Thousands Without Power

A powerful storm struck the Black Sea region on Sunday night, wreaking havoc in parts of Ukraine and southern Russia. As a result, at least one person lost their life, and nearly 2 million people were left without electricity. The severe weather conditions persisted into Monday, with strong winds continuing to batter the affected areas.

The storm was particularly intense on Sunday evening, with parts of Russian-annexed Crimea experiencing heavy rainfall of up to 33 millimeters and wind speeds reaching a staggering 144 kilometers per hour. The devastating waves, reaching heights of 8 meters, caused crude oil loading to come to a halt at the Novorossiysk oil terminal and the nearby Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal. Consequently, Kazakhstan, a major oil exporter through the CPC, had to reduce its oil production by almost 15% compared to the previous day.

A series of videos shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purportedly showed the storm eroding Russian defenses on the coast of occupied Crimea. However, these videos could not be independently verified. Russian authorities in Crimea declared Monday a non-working day as the region grappled with numerous challenges caused by the storm. Water and heat shortages afflicted parts of Crimea, approximately 498,000 people endured power outages, and hundreds had to be evacuated from their homes.

In addition, more than 10 individuals sustained injuries, two of whom required hospitalization. Moreover, the storm led to extensive flooding, affecting at least 195 buildings and causing road closures due to fallen power lines. The occupied regions of Donetsk in Russia and Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine also suffered from power outages, property damage, flooding, and injuries.

The storm’s impact was not limited to human lives and infrastructure. The Sevastopol Marine Aquarium Museum in Crimea experienced a devastating flood, resulting in the death of over 500 marine animals. Furthermore, the storm disrupted transportation systems, with planes bound for Sochi being redirected and a cargo ship running aground.

To aid in the recovery efforts, Russia’s emergency situations ministry mobilized 1,335 individuals. Meanwhile, the storm extended its reach beyond Russia and Ukraine, bringing heavy snowfall to other parts of Ukraine, as well as to Romania, Moldova, and Bulgaria.

