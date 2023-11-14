New Storm Ravages Europe, Causing Havoc and Loss

A powerful storm has ripped through Europe, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming lives in its wake. The storm, named Ciarán, has wreaked havoc across the continent, leading to widespread flooding, landslides, and power outages.

Italy, in particular, has been severely impacted by the storm. At least five people have been killed, with two others reported missing. The heavy rainfall caused rivers to overflow, trapping residents in their homes and inundating hospitals. Cars were overturned, and transportation systems, including train lines and highways, were disrupted. Tuscany, in particular, has seen significant damage, with four hospitals flooded and over 150 people stranded in the city of Prato.

The intensity of the storm has been linked to climate change, according to climate scientists. Italy’s Minister for Civil Protection, Nello Musumeci, highlighted the unusual tropical-like weather patterns as compared to the past two decades. The storm’s unprecedented downpour of nearly 8 inches of rain in just three hours in Italy’s Mugello valley is a glaring example of the storm’s ferocity.

As the storm continues its path towards southern Italy, neighboring countries in western Europe, such as Austria, are on high alert. Ciarán has already claimed at least seven lives in Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany, with winds exceeding 100 mph. Over half a million people in France remain without power due to the storm’s impact.

The aftermath of the storm is a grim reminder of the devastating 1966 flood in Florence. The current mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, expressed concerns about the levels of the Arno River, as the anniversary of the 1966 flood was approaching. However, experts do not expect the river to overflow its banks and cause a catastrophe similar to the one 55 years ago, which claimed the lives of 35 people and left the city covered in over 600 tons of mud.

As communities across Europe grapple with the aftermath of this destructive storm, authorities are working tirelessly to restore normalcy. The focus is on providing assistance to affected individuals and repairing the damages caused by the unprecedented rainfall, floods, and landslides.

Sources: [USA TODAY](https://www.usatoday.com/), [Italian news agency ANSA](https://www.ansa.it/), [Austria Press Agency](https://www.apa.at/)