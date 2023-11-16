Massive Storm Causes Devastation: Railway Bridge Collapses in Southern Norway

A recent and powerful storm named Hans has wreaked havoc in southern Norway, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Among the casualties is the Randklev Bridge, a vital railway link connecting Oslo and Trondheim, which has collapsed into the Lågen River.

The collapse occurred on Monday amidst the storm’s unprecedented damage to infrastructure throughout the region. Record high river levels, landslides, and mass evacuations have marked the aftermath of the storm, leaving the country grappling with the consequences.

The Randklev Bridge, a 172.5 meter-long steel bridge constructed in 1957, sustained significant damage due to the storm. The state-owned rail infrastructure company, Bane Nor, is currently assessing the full extent of the destruction caused. The closure of the bridge, as a precautionary measure, is likely to last until further notice.

Not only has the Randklev Bridge been affected, but other sections of the railway line have also incurred damage. Rail authorities confirm that reopening the bridge and restoring the line will be a complex process, as multiple repairs and assessments will be required.

While the exact cause of the collapse remains unknown, experts suspect it to be a consequence of the “extreme flood situation” brought about by the storm. Track manager Sigbjørn Korsgård emphasized that the priority is to remove the bridge from the river as quickly as possible to ensure the smooth flow of water and facilitate the construction of a temporary replacement.

Adjacent to the collapsed railway bridge, an older bridge that has been repurposed for road use has managed to withstand the storm’s force. However, it will be closed for an extended period due to safety concerns.

The affected area is being cordoned off, and authorities are taking necessary precautions such as erecting fences and controlling access to the bridge site. The challenging conditions are further compounded by the forecast of heavy showers in the coming days, posing additional obstacles to recovery efforts.

To address concerns about bridge safety, the rail company follows a stringent inspection schedule, examining railway bridges every six years. The Randklev Bridge underwent its last inspection in 2019, and maintenance work, including sandblasting and painting, was carried out in 2021 to ensure its structural integrity.

While the collapse of the Randklev Bridge is a significant setback for rail transportation in the area, authorities are mobilizing resources and expertise to restore normalcy as soon as possible. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of infrastructure when faced with the relentless power of nature.

