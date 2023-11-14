The Devastating Impact of Storm Daniel in Libya

Amidst the tranquil Mediterranean coastline of eastern Libya, a powerful storm named Daniel unleashed its fury, resulting in torrential rain and catastrophic flooding. This natural disaster wreaked havoc on entire communities, leaving behind a trail of destruction and an unknown number of fatalities. Dams burst, floodwaters inundated neighborhoods, and the city of Derna was declared a disaster zone. As cars were washed away and city blocks disappeared, what remained in their wake was a muddy, churning river.

According to the Libyan Red Crescent, the death toll in Derna stands at a staggering 150, with expectations that the numbers will continue to rise. The tropical-storm-like storm, Daniel, has caused unimaginable devastation, plunging the politically and geographically split country into deeper despair. Officials estimate that thousands of people in Derna are either dead or missing.

With limited communication due to the damaged infrastructure, local authorities are mobilizing medical apparatuses and bodies to provide necessary aid to the affected areas. The prime minister of the eastern Libyan government, Osama Hamad, fearing the worst, believes that around 2,000 lives have been lost. However, no source for this figure has been cited. Meanwhile, the interior minister, Issam Abu Zureibah, suggests that at least 1,000 deaths have occurred, emphasizing the severity of the damages. Entire areas have been swept away into the sea, leaving behind a landscape forever altered.

While large-scale flooding is not an uncommon occurrence in Libya, the sheer magnitude of Storm Daniel is unprecedented. Last seen in 2019, when four lives were claimed in the southwest of the country, severe flooding has once again gripped the nation. The storm, which had already caused chaos in Greece, Turkey, and Bulgaria, unleashed relentless downpours that overwhelmed the country’s infrastructure. At least 26 lives have been lost across the three aforementioned countries.

In Bayda, where rainfall totals amounted to a staggering 414.1 millimeters (16 inches), and Al Abraq in the Derna District, where 170 millimeters (2.75 inches) of rain fell, the impact was devastating. Witnesses reported floodwaters in Derna reaching heights of 10 feet, submerging the city under a deluge of water.

Efforts are being made to garner urgent assistance from the international community, with calls for the opening of a sea corridor and immediate intervention. The storm is forecast to move towards northern Egypt, bringing heavy rains and potential flooding, while gradually losing its intensity. Egypt’s Meteorological Authority has warned residents in the greater Cairo area to brace themselves for significant rainfall.

Storm Daniel, born out of an extreme weather pattern that has caused deadly flooding in Spain and extreme heatwaves in western Europe, serves as a reminder of the impact of climate change. As the storm transitioned into a tropical-like cyclone, drawing energy from abnormally warm waters, its intensity grew. The consequences of human-induced climate change have exacerbated the power and devastation of such storms.

In the face of this catastrophe, it is essential that communities come together to support those affected, provide aid, and take steps to mitigate the impacts of climate change. It is a stark reminder of the urgent need to address these global challenges and work towards a sustainable and resilient future.

