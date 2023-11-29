A Glimpse into the Horrors Endured by Israeli Children Held by Hamas

Amidst the recent release of Israeli hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas during a terror attack, stories of the harrowing experiences they endured during their captivity are starting to emerge.

Dr. Yael Mozer Glassberg, a senior physician in the Department of Returned Children at Schneider Medical Center in Tel Aviv, revealed that the atmosphere in the specially created ward for the freed hostages is eerily quiet. The team has worked with 22 hostages, including 15 children, who have suffered physically and emotionally during their time in captivity.

Although Israeli authorities have requested that detailed information be kept confidential for the safety of those still held in Gaza, some glimpses of the brutal treatment faced by the hostages have been revealed. The hostages endured sheer brutality and inhumanity, especially towards toddlers, young children, and the elderly.

Deborah Cohen, the aunt of 12-year-old Eitan Yahalomi, shared the terrifying ordeal her young nephew had to endure. He was forced at gunpoint to watch raw video footage of the horrors committed by the terrorists on the day of the attack. The children were threatened with violence if they showed any signs of distress.

Cohen also recounted how Yahalomi was driven across the breached border fence into Gaza on the back of a motorcycle, where he was subjected to jeering and physical abuse by the locals. These acts of violence against innocent children showcase the monstrous nature of the captors.

Another testimony came from Thomas Hand, the father of 9-year-old Emily Hand. He revealed that his daughter still speaks in whispers, a result of being instructed not to make any noise during her captivity. The terror in her eyes is evident, and she now finds it difficult to speak normally.

The mental and emotional trauma faced by these children is severe. Many of them were isolated in closed rooms for days on end, lacking human contact and support. The resiliency of these young individuals is admirable, but their suffering cannot be overlooked.

As their families begin the process of healing and recovery, it is crucial to provide them with the necessary psychological support to cope with the aftermath of their traumatic experiences. The physical toll is evident, with many having lost significant weight during their captivity. The long-term effects on their mental well-being remain to be seen.

FAQ:

Q: How many hostages have been released so far?

A: According to Israel’s Ministry of Health, a total of 69 hostages have been freed, including 51 Israeli citizens and 18 foreign nationals.

Q: Are the hostages physically stable?

A: While most of the returned hostages appeared physically stable, many of them experienced significant weight loss during their captivity.

Q: What is the impact on the mental well-being of the hostages?

A: The hostages have endured extreme psychological trauma, and the long-term effects on their mental well-being are yet to be determined.

Q: What happened to the children in captivity?

A: The children were subjected to horrors such as being forced to watch violent footage and enduring physical abuse by the captors and locals.

Sources:

– Israel’s Ministry of Health: [www.health.gov.il](https://www.health.gov.il)

– Schneider Medical Center: [www.schneider.org.il](https://www.schneider.org.il)