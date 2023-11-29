Tales of Survival: Israeli Children Rescued from Hamas Captivity Share Stories of Resilience

JERUSALEM – In the wake of the recent U.S.-Qatari-Egyptian brokered cease-fire deal, Israeli hostages who were held captive by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 terror attack in southern Israel are slowly beginning to reveal the harrowing details of their 50-plus days of captivity.

Dr. Yael Mozer Glassberg, a senior physician in the Department of Returned Children at the Schneider Medical Center in Tel Aviv, shares that the children who have been treated so far are physically stable, but have experienced significant weight loss and psychological trauma. The children, although grateful to be reunited with their families, still struggle to raise their voices after their ordeal.

While authorities have advised the hostages and their families not to divulge too much information about their time in captivity, the accounts that have emerged shed light on the unimaginable brutality they endured. The stories reveal the inhumanity of their captors, particularly towards the most vulnerable victims – toddlers, young children, and the elderly.

Deborah Cohen, the aunt of 12-year-old Eitan Yahalomi, recounts the horrifying details of her nephew’s captivity. Forced at gunpoint to watch graphic footage of the terrorists’ gruesome deeds, Yahalomi and the other children lived in constant fear, silenced by the terrorists’ threats. Cohen also describes how Yahalomi was transported on a motorcycle across the breached border into Gaza, where he faced jeering crowds and physical abuse.

Thomas Hand, the father of 9-year-old Emily Hand, shares the distressing fact that his daughter still speaks in whispers and exhibits signs of deep-rooted terror. Emily, forbidden to make any noise during her captivity, now finds it difficult to express herself. Hand also reveals the heart-wrenching moment when he had to inform his daughter of the murder of Narkis, the woman who raised her.

The stories of Alma, 13, and Noam Or, 16, siblings who were released by Hamas, are equally devastating. Confined to a secluded room for 50 days, they had held onto the hope of seeing their mother upon their release, only to be informed of her tragic death. With their father still in captivity, the young teenagers face an uncertain future.

Relatives of the hostages have struggled to share the terror stories from the Oct. 7 massacre with their recently freed loved ones. The sheer scale of the tragedy, with over 1,200 people murdered in various communities, army bases, and a music festival, is overwhelming. Families are cautiously revealing details to their loved ones, allowing them to process the information at their own pace.

As these brave children and their families begin the long process of healing and recovery, it is important to support them in every way possible. The physical and psychological scars may never fully heal, but with love, care, and determination, they can find the strength to move forward.

