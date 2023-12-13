Britain’s Proposal to Address Asylum Seekers Crossing the English Channel

Britain is grappling with the issue of asylum seekers attempting to cross the English Channel from France in various small watercrafts. To tackle this challenge, the government has put forth a plan to send these individuals to Rwanda, a country over 4,000 miles away. The move aims to deter those attempting these perilous journeys, which numbered around 50,000 last year.

The proposal, known as the Rwanda asylum bill, is an integral part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s legislative agenda, focusing on “stopping the boats.” It has faced significant delays, prominent resignations, and legal challenges. The plan was initially announced by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022 and has since received parliamentary approval.

So, what does the Rwanda bill entail? Essentially, it involves deporting individuals who try to enter Britain via the English Channel to Rwanda, with the aim of reducing illegal migration routes. Many of those embarking on these journeys come from countries like Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Albania, where political instability and economic deprivation prevail.

The bill has recently received its initial reading in Parliament, with a majority of 44 votes in favor. However, its progression is not guaranteed, as it still needs to pass a second reading in January or face potential challenges in the House of Lords.

Critics of the Rwanda bill argue that it could set a dangerous precedent and contradict the principles of the right to seek asylum. They highlight that classifying individuals arriving through this route as “illegal migrants” overlooks their fundamental human rights. Detention Action, a British charity advocating for improved treatment of asylum seekers, asserts that seeking asylum is a human right and should be treated as such.

A point of contention revolves around the safety of Rwanda as a recipient country for these asylum seekers. A previous attempt to deport individuals to Rwanda was halted due to concerns about potential persecution faced by refugees. The Supreme Court ruled that the plan contravened British and international human rights law. However, the recent signing of a new treaty between Britain and Rwanda, along with emergency supplementary legislation, seeks to address these concerns.

While Rwanda has been praised for its stability and economic growth, experts also highlight its strict control of political dissent and suppression of freedoms. These factors have raised concerns regarding the welfare and safety of refugees in the country.

Financially, Rwanda stands to benefit from the asylum scheme, as Britain has already paid approximately $300 million for the initiative. The funds are designated for the construction of hostels and hotels to accommodate the refugees. However, critics argue that investing such substantial sums in this scheme while the country faces issues of poverty raises ethical questions about prioritization.

Some legal and human rights scholars contend that the move to send asylum seekers to Rwanda undermines Britain’s commitment to the United Nations’ 1951 Refugee Convention. They argue that asylum claims must be heard “fully and fairly” within the UK, without resorting to relocating individuals to another country.

This proposal by Britain reflects a broader global trend of countries employing various measures to deter asylum seekers and refugees. From physical barriers like walls to advanced border control technologies, governments worldwide are exploring different strategies to dissuade unauthorized entry.

As the Rwanda asylum bill continues its journey through Parliament, its fate remains uncertain. However, the debate surrounding this issue sheds light on the complexities and challenges associated with managing asylum seekers and immigration in today’s interconnected world.

