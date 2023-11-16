EU Condemns Israeli Actions in Gaza and the West Bank, Calling for an End to Violence

The European Union has strongly denounced the recent violence in Gaza and the West Bank, urging Israel to put an immediate end to the killings of Palestinians. The EU has criticized the Israeli government’s actions, expressing deep concern over the escalating conflict and the loss of innocent lives.

In a statement issued today, the EU emphasized the need for both parties to exercise restraint and engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve the ongoing crisis. The bloc highlighted the importance of upholding international law and protecting the rights of civilians, while also acknowledging Israel’s right to self-defense.

The EU’s condemnation comes amidst mounting international criticism of Israel’s excessive use of force against Palestinian protesters. The demonstrations, which initially began as a response to the forced eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, have since escalated into a deadly conflict.

While the Israeli government argues that it is acting in self-defense against rocket attacks from Gaza, the EU firmly believes that the disproportionate use of force is unjustifiable. The bloc called on Israel to adhere to the principles of proportionality and protection of civilians, in line with international humanitarian law.

