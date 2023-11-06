Italian Art Treasures Discovered at Australian University: A New Perspective

Italian art detectives have made a groundbreaking discovery at a leading Australian university, shedding light on the intricate world of art smuggling. The Australian National University (ANU) recently announced that stolen ancient artifacts were found within its classics museum. Among the treasures is a remarkable 2,500-year-old amphora depicting Greek hero Heracles battling the mythical Nemean lion.

What makes this discovery truly captivating is the origin of the illegally obtained artifact. Italian police stumbled upon an old Polaroid photo of the vase while investigating an art thief. This evidence strongly suggested that the vase had been illicitly plundered before finding its way to Australia. The ANU defended its purchase of the vase, stating that it had bought it “in good faith” at a Sotheby’s auction in 1984. Nevertheless, the university is now working closely with Italian investigators to ensure its return to its rightful home.

The ANU’s classics museum not only houses the Heracles vase but also a stolen red fish plate from the Italian region of Apulia. The Carabinieri, in collaboration with the museum, traced the plate to an American art trafficker and food importer named David Holland Swingler. What sets Swingler apart is his culinary modus operandi. He smuggled stolen items from Italy to the US cleverly hidden among bundles of pasta and other Italian foods.

In a surprising turn of events, the ANU conducted its own audit and discovered a Roman marble head that belonged to the Vatican. The Carabinieri have received permission to act on the Vatican’s behalf to repatriate the artifact. With conversations about the repatriation of ancient artifacts becoming more prominent worldwide, the ANU aims to set an example in managing restitution and repatriation cases as Australia’s national university.

As part of an agreement with the Italian government, the ANU has been granted the loan of the Heracles vase and the fish plate until their eventual return. This discovery at the ANU follows a series of recent revelations in the art world, including the return of a stolen Vincent van Gogh painting to a Dutch museum and the seizure of three artworks believed to be stolen during the Holocaust from a Jewish art collector in the US.

The ANU’s collaboration with Italian art detectives not only leads to the recovery of prized ancient artifacts but also sheds light on the complex networks that facilitate art smuggling. This discovery serves as a timely reminder of the importance of preserving cultural heritage and the ongoing need for international cooperation in combating art crime.