Golden Mole Rediscovered: Unveiling the Mysteries of an Elusive Creature

CAPE TOWN, South Africa – In a remarkable turn of events, researchers in South Africa have made an astonishing discovery. After more than 80 years of being presumed extinct, a species of mole with a captivating golden coat has been found alive and well. The De Winton’s golden mole, once lost to science since 1936, has emerged from the shadows and into the spotlight.

This extraordinary find was made on the picturesque shores of Port Nolloth, situated on the west coast of South Africa. It was here that a team of dedicated researchers from the Endangered Wildlife Trust and the University of Pretoria stumbled upon this hidden gem. Equipped with superlative hearing and a remarkable ability to navigate through sand dunes with ease, the De Winton’s golden mole has proven to be a fascinating creature.

Discovery was no easy feat. With 21 species of golden moles, many sporting a similar appearance, the team had to exercise caution to ensure they had indeed encountered the elusive De Winton’s. Extensive environmental DNA sampling became crucial to establish a definitive match. However, the wait was not short, as the researchers had to bide their time until a DNA sample from a decades-old De Winton’s mole, obtained from a South African museum, became available in 2022. When the much-anticipated comparison was made, the DNA sequences aligned perfectly.

This groundbreaking research has recently undergone rigorous peer review and was published, lending further credibility to the findings. Samantha Mynhardt, one of the researchers, expressed both hope and skepticism during the journey, citing encounters with individuals who believed the mole to be extinct. Their perseverance paid off, however, as the truth behind the De Winton’s golden mole gradually came to light.

The expedition to rediscover this remarkable creature was no small feat, taking three years of meticulous search efforts along the west coast of South Africa. The De Winton’s golden mole, known for leaving minimal traces of its presence, had burrowed deep beneath the sand dunes, perfectly adapting to its habitat. Native to sub-Saharan Africa, this particular species had only been recorded in the Port Nolloth area.

The treasures uncovered did not end with the revelation of two confirmed De Winton’s golden moles in Port Nolloth. The research team subsequently identified signs indicating the presence of other populations in the region since 2021, showcasing the resilience and adaptability of these mesmerizing creatures.

Esther Matthew, senior field officer with the Endangered Wildlife Trust, reflected on the exhilarating project. The challenges faced during the survey, including the monumental task of covering up to 18 kilometers (11 miles) of dune habitat each day, were surmounted with the help of an enthusiastic and innovative team. Their unwavering dedication and passion set the stage for this monumental discovery.

The significance of this find extends beyond the realm of scientific curiosity. The De Winton’s golden mole had attained a coveted position on the “most wanted lost species” list compiled by the Re:wild conservation group. Other species that have experienced similar resurrections include the rediscovery of a salamander in Guatemala in 2017, 42 years after its last sighting, as well as the Somali sengi, an elephant shrew spotted in Djibouti in 2019, breaking a record of no sightings since 1968.

The revival of lost species ignites hope and reinforces the importance of conservation efforts. As fragile ecosystems face numerous threats, the rediscovery of the De Winton’s golden mole serves as a testament to the resilience of nature and the need for continued vigilance in protecting our diverse wildlife.

