Title: The Importance of Accountability in the Covid Inquiry: Insights from Helen McNamara

In the midst of a historic Covid-19 pandemic, the British state faced a turbulent time, with internal conflicts and a perception of systemic failure. At the heart of this chaos was Helen McNamara, the second most senior civil servant in the country. As she prepares to give evidence in the Covid inquiry, it is crucial to explore the significance of accountability and learning lessons from this challenging period.

Throughout her tenure, McNamara experienced the toxic and testy atmosphere that consumed the government. The political team’s belief that the civil service was inadequate led to internal fights and a lack of cohesion when it was most needed. Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s senior adviser, succinctly summarized the core issue, drawing from Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace: “Nothing was ready for the war which everybody expected.” Although the extent to which a pandemic of this scale was anticipated can be debated, this quote reflects Cummings’ view of systemic state failure.

As McNamara prepares to face the Covid inquiry, the bereaved stand as a sobering reminder of the lives lost. Their laminated photographs capture the faces of those who succumbed to Covid-19, underscoring the inquiry’s purpose of seeking accountability and learning valuable lessons. It is no secret that senior government officials expressed concerns about Boris Johnson’s conduct in office. McNamara confirms this perception, stating that their instinct was to “smash everything up” due to the extent of failures within the system, civil service, and various institutions.

McNamara’s testimony holds significance for understanding the government’s response to the pandemic and the challenges it faced. With Mark Sedwill’s departure as the most senior civil servant during the crisis, questions abound regarding the impact it had on the government’s ability to navigate the pandemic effectively. The strained relationship between Sedwill and Cummings has been widely documented, raising further inquiries into the state of leadership during this critical time.

Furthermore, witnesses have echoed the sentiment that Boris Johnson’s leadership during the pandemic was inadequate. McNamara’s insight into Johnson’s suitability as prime minister in such circumstances and her perspective on Rishi Sunak’s role will contribute valuable information to the inquiry’s comprehensive understanding of the government’s handling of the crisis.

As the Covid inquiry delves deeper into the actions and decisions made during this tumultuous period, Helen McNamara’s testimony offers a unique opportunity to shed light on the challenges faced, the systemic failures, and the measures necessary to prevent such crises in the future.