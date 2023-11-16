Ancient Steps Revealed at Sacred Biblical Site in Jerusalem

An exciting excavation project in Jerusalem has recently uncovered a remarkable archaeological discovery: steps that have not been seen in over 2,000 years. These steps were found at the Pool of Siloam, a site mentioned in the New Testament where it is said that Jesus healed a blind man. This significant find has generated great excitement among both Christians and Jews, who hold this biblical location in high regard.

The excavation project, led by the Israel Antiquities Authority, the Israel National Parks Authority, and the City of David Foundation, aims to open the Pool of Siloam to the public for the first time in 2,000 years. In recent weeks, archaeologists working on the site have made substantial progress. They unveiled eight steps leading into the Pool, which have not been seen since the time when Jesus walked the earth.

According to Ze’ev Orenstein, the director of International Affairs at the City of David Foundation, these ongoing excavations hold great historical and cultural significance. They not only affirm the deep connection that both Jews and Christians have with Jerusalem but also provide tangible evidence of their shared heritage. The City of David Foundation, established in 1986, is dedicated to preserving and developing the City of David, connecting people from diverse backgrounds to ancient Jerusalem.

The Pool of Siloam is part of Jerusalem’s water system and dates back approximately 2,700 years to the eighth century B.C. During the reign of King Hezekiah, the pool was constructed as described in the Bible’s Book of Kings II. Estimates suggest that the pool underwent various stages of construction and reached an impressive size of 1.25 acres. According to the Gospel of John, Jesus performed a miraculous healing at the Pool of Siloam by restoring the sight of a man who was born blind.

While a small section of the pool has been accessible to the public for several years, the majority of the site is still undergoing excavation. It will be gradually opened to visitors, allowing them to experience the rich history firsthand. This discovery holds theological, geographical, and political significance. It reinforces the authenticity of scripture, affirms the deep connection of Israel to Jerusalem, and sheds light on ancient biblical stories.

The revelation of the Pool of Siloam in 2004 was an unexpected stroke of luck. While carrying out infrastructure work, the Hagihon water company accidentally exposed some of the pool’s steps. The Israel Antiquities Authority, under the guidance of professors Roni Reich and Eli Shukron, initiated a thorough survey of the area, unearthing the northern and eastern perimeters of the Pool of Siloam.

As Jerusalem’s biblical heritage faces ongoing challenges, including efforts by Palestinian leadership and movements on university campuses, the uncovering of these ancient steps serves as a powerful testament to its historical and cultural value. In the years to come, visitors to the City of David will have the incredible opportunity to bear witness to the tangible history that their ancestors walked upon. With their own eyes, hands, and feet, they will touch the very stones that were once traversed by pilgrims on their sacred journey to Jerusalem.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Pool of Siloam?

A: The Pool of Siloam is a biblical site in Jerusalem that holds significance for both Christians and Jews. It is mentioned in the New Testament as the place where Jesus healed a blind man.

Q: How old are the recently discovered steps?

A: The steps unearthed by archaeologists at the Pool of Siloam have not been seen for over 2,000 years, dating back to the time when Jesus walked the earth.

Q: Who is carrying out the excavation project?

A: The excavation project is led by the Israel Antiquities Authority, the Israel National Parks Authority, and the City of David Foundation.

Q: Are there plans to open the Pool of Siloam to the public?

A: Yes, the goal of the excavation project is to open the Pool of Siloam to the public for the first time in 2,000 years. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness the historical site firsthand.

Q: What is the City of David Foundation?

A: The City of David Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and developing the City of David and its surrounding area. Its mission is to connect people of all faiths and backgrounds to ancient Jerusalem.

Sources:

– [City of David Foundation](https://cityofdavid.org.il/en)

– [Israel Antiquities Authority](https://www.antiquities.org.il/)