New Legislation Proposed to Protect Against Malicious Reports

A Member of Parliament is pushing for a change in the law to address the harm caused by malicious reports made to social services. Stella Creasy, the MP for Walthamstow in east London, has shared her own personal experience of being targeted by an online troll who filed a false report against her. This resulted in her children having a social services record that cannot be erased.

Creasy is now calling for an amendment to the Victims and Prisoners Bill that would allow for the removal of “malicious” reports from individuals’ records. She argues that these reports serve as a form of harassment and can have a long-lasting impact on those targeted.

The MP’s proposed legislation comes after she herself faced false allegations from a man who claimed that her “extreme views” made her an unfit mother. Despite being cleared of any wrongdoing, the report remains on record, causing ongoing distress for Creasy and her family.

Creasy believes that there needs to be a way to remove malicious complaints from records in order to prevent them from being used as a means of harassment. She points out that victims of stalking and harassment, particularly women in the public eye, are often subjected to such false allegations. The inability to remove these reports perpetuates the idea that there must be some truth to them, even when they are baseless.

Women’s Aid, an organization that supports survivors of violence and abuse, has expressed support for Creasy’s proposed legislation. They highlight that false and malicious allegations are frequently used to discredit and silence women in public life. Lucy Hadley, head of policy at Women’s Aid, emphasizes the need for better recognition and response to these forms of abuse from the police and other statutory agencies.

The case that inspired Creasy’s proposed legislation resulted in the perpetrator being convicted of harassment. However, Creasy explains that she worked on stalking and harassment legislation herself during her time as a shadow minister. Based on her knowledge of the law, she recognized the seriousness of the situation and the need for stronger action.

Creasy hopes that her amendment will provide a process for the removal of malicious reports from individuals’ records. She believes that passing this legislation would not only protect victims but also encourage more women to enter politics without fear of their families and staff being targeted in order to silence them.

In a time when online harassment and false reporting are increasingly prevalent, it is crucial to address these issues and protect those who are unfairly targeted. Creasy’s proposed legislation offers a potential solution to the lingering impact of malicious reports and sends a clear message that intimidation and harassment will not be tolerated.

