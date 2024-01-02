Disturbing Turn of Events: Children of Steakhouse Heiress Kidnapped During New Year’s Festivities

In a shocking twist, the ongoing custody battle between a well-known German steakhouse heiress and her former husband has taken a sinister turn. As they were enjoying New Year’s celebrations together in Denmark, the couple’s youngest children fell victim to a harrowing abduction, local authorities have confirmed.

Reports indicate that Christina Block’s two children, 13-year-old Klara and 10-year-old Theodor, were innocently watching fireworks alongside their father, Stephan Hensel, at a cafe in Gravenstein around 12:15 a.m. on Monday. Suddenly, a group of unidentified men launched a brazen attack. Overpowering Hensel and leaving him injured, the assailants forcibly whisked away the terrified children, fleeing in two separate vehicles. The Danish police, who were promptly alerted, revealed that both cars involved in the abduction were registered in Germany.

Situated just 10 miles away from Germany’s border, the town of Gravenstein saw swift action from federal police. By 1:07 a.m., patrol cars were deployed at the nearby border, heightening security measures in response to the alarming situation. “We were called in because of a possible kidnapping,” stated a spokesperson for the German federal police, underlining the gravity of the incident. The Hamburg police have since initiated an investigation into the distressing episode.

To comprehend the gravity of this situation, it is crucial to understand the backdrop of a bitter custody dispute that has been raging between the estranged couple. The 49-year-old Christina Block, daughter of renowned German entrepreneur Eugen Block, has been locked in a legal battle against her ex-husband, Stephan Hensel, who is also 49. Their fight for custody over Klara and Theodor has spanned nearly two years, with tensions escalating following an incident in summer 2021. Allegedly, during a visitation, Hensel refused to return the children and instead kept them with him in Denmark, fueling the flames of the custody dispute.

Within the family dynamics, it’s important to note that the couple’s eldest daughter, 17-year-old Johanna, has voluntarily chosen to live with her father. On the other hand, Greta, the middle daughter aged 15, resides with Block in Hamburg. The motive behind the distressing kidnapping remains unclear, but Danish authorities, according to Bild, speculate that it could be connected to the ongoing custody battle.

As of now, neither Christina Block nor Stephan Hensel has made any public statements regarding the horrifying abduction. The focus of law enforcement agencies is solely on locating Klara and Theodor, ensuring their safe return, and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

