Air Quality Alert Issued for Minnesota

Minnesota is once again facing an air quality alert as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts into the state. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has announced that the alert will be in effect throughout Thursday and is expected to last until 11 p.m. on Friday.

The entire state of Minnesota is anticipated to experience air quality that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. However, areas in northern and east-central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, are expected to have even worse air quality that is deemed unhealthy for everyone. At certain times on Friday, the air quality may even reach a “very unhealthy for all” level.

To protect their health, the MPCA advises residents to limit outdoor activities, especially prolonged exertion, and to spend less overall time outdoors during the alert period. This is particularly important for individuals belonging to sensitive groups such as children, elderly adults, and those with respiratory and cardiovascular conditions like asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

The most critical period is expected to be Friday afternoon. Thankfully, health officials anticipate that the smoke will disperse due to southerly winds on Friday evening through Saturday. However, it is essential to stay updated with the latest forecasts as conditions may change unexpectedly.

For real-time information on air quality conditions, residents can refer to the Minnesota Air Quality Index website. The MPCA is actively monitoring the situation and will provide timely updates on the alert.

Let us all take necessary precautions to ensure our well-being during this air quality alert and hope for improved conditions in the coming days. Stay safe, Minnesota!