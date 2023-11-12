In a devastating turn of events, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has been shaken by the recent reports of the bombing of the UN compound in Gaza City. The compound, previously managed by UNDP’s Programme of Assistance to the Palestinian People, had been vacated by UN staff back in October. However, it has now become a target of violence, causing numerous deaths and injuries.

The situation has only worsened as hundreds of people seeking refuge have sought shelter in the UN compound. The exact number of individuals taking shelter has not been confirmed, but it is alarming to witness such a significant increase. The loss of lives and the harm inflicted on civilians caught in the crossfire is a tragedy that must be stopped immediately.

One of the primary concerns highlighted by the UNDP is the respect and protection of civilians, civilian infrastructure, and the inviolability of UN facilities. These fundamental principles must always be upheld, and all parties involved in the conflict must adhere to international humanitarian law. The principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution are not mere suggestions but legal obligations that must be honored.

Since its establishment in 1978, through a resolution passed by the UN General Assembly, the UNDP’s Programme of Assistance to the Palestinian People has been dedicated to improving the economic and social conditions of the Palestinian people. Their presence in Gaza has been unwavering since 1989, striving to make a positive impact in the lives of those affected by the conflict.

