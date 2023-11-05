President Biden to Attend G20 Leaders’ Summit in India; Focus on Global Challenges

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. is scheduled to travel to New Delhi, India, from September 7-10 to participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit. Alongside his fellow G20 partners, President Biden will engage in discussions regarding crucial global issues, with a particular emphasis on the clean energy transition, combatting climate change, mitigating the economic and social impacts of the conflict in Ukraine, and enhancing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to combat poverty by addressing global challenges.

While in New Delhi, President Biden will take the opportunity to commend Prime Minister Modi for his leadership of the G20 and to reiterate the strong commitment of the United States to the G20 as the primary platform for international economic cooperation. Furthermore, President Biden will reaffirm the U.S.’s commitment to host the G20 in 2026.

In the same timeframe, Vice President Kamala Harris will embark on a trip to Jakarta, Indonesia, from September 4-7, to attend the U.S.-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit. During her visit, Vice President Harris will engage with leaders from the Indo-Pacific region, where discussions will focus on a variety of topics, including the unprecedented growth of U.S.-ASEAN relations, the enduring commitment of the United States to Southeast Asia, and ASEAN centrality.

Throughout these summits and her additional engagements, Vice President Harris will push forward initiatives aimed at promoting shared prosperity and security. Key areas of focus will include addressing the climate crisis, enhancing maritime security, advancing infrastructure development, promoting economic growth, upholding and strengthening international rules and norms in the region, as well as tackling other regional and global challenges.

Both President Biden and Vice President Harris have consistently prioritized engagement with ASEAN leaders. This latest visit builds upon previous interactions, such as President Biden’s virtual participation in the U.S.-ASEAN Summit and East Asia Summit in November 2021 and his physical participation in the U.S.-ASEAN Summit and East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in November 2022. Additionally, Vice President Harris’ visits to Singapore and Vietnam in August 2021, as well as to Thailand and the Philippines in November 2022, have further strengthened ties between the United States and ASEAN.

As the visit approaches, more details are anticipated, including information on bilateral engagements. The administration eagerly awaits the opportunity to share further information in the near future.