Statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Defensive Measures in Iraq

In response to recent threats posed by Iranian-sponsored militias in Iraq, the United States took decisive action to protect its personnel and interests. Under the direction of President Biden, targeted strikes were conducted on three locations used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups.

These precise strikes were carefully calculated and proportionate. They were intended to disrupt and dismantle the capabilities of the Iran-aligned militia groups responsible for a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria. One such attack occurred today at the Erbil Air Base, resulting in three injuries, with one service member in critical condition. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those brave Americans who were injured.

It is essential to reiterate that the safety and security of the United States, its troops, and its interests will always remain the highest priority. While the intention is not to escalate conflict in the region, we are prepared and committed to taking any further measures necessary to safeguard our people and facilities.

FAQ

Q: What were the strikes in Iraq in response to?

A: The strikes were in response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria carried out by Iranian-sponsored militias, including Kataib Hezbollah and its affiliates.

Q: Why were these strikes necessary?

A: The strikes were necessary to disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the militia groups responsible for the attacks and to protect U.S. personnel and interests in the region.

Q: What is the current condition of the injured U.S. service member?

A: One service member is in critical condition, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and all those injured in today’s attack.

Q: Will the United States escalate conflict in the region?

A: While the U.S. does not seek to escalate conflict, it remains committed to taking all necessary actions to ensure the safety and security of its personnel and facilities. The priority is to defend the United States and its interests.